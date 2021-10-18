Holiday workers have more options this year – and many aren't choosing retail

Industries across the board are competing for entry-level staff. That gives workers more options to choose from, including higher-paying jobs with better working conditions and benefits.

Some retail workers moved on to new jobs during the pandemic. Others used the time to learn new skills. Concerns about Covid have kept many out of the workforce, and the seniors who traditionally come out of retirement to work the short holiday stint are the ones most vulnerable to the disease.

"When you compare the average hourly wage in retail to other sectors of the economy and consider that many firms in these other sectors are also having difficulty attracting workers, it's not surprising to me that some retail workers have decided to seek out jobs in non-retail areas – especially those jobs that value sales and customer service skills," said Charles Lindsey, a marketing professor at the University at Buffalo's School of Management.

For a family of four, the recent pay increases bump wages above the poverty level, according to federal guidelines. With its risk of Covid exposure and abuse from increasingly irate and impatient customers, many workers have decided that retail is not the place they want to be during a pandemic.