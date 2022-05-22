 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holiday Valley, Olean Manor seek tax breaks for nearly $6M in investments

  • Updated
  • 0
Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville and Olean Manor in Allegany are planning expansion projects in Cattaraugus County that could see new equipment and renovations at the ski resort and a new adult day care and independent living cabins for the senior community.

Both are seeking tax breaks from the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency to support their combined investment of nearly $6 million.

Holiday Valley – under Win Sum Ski Corp. – intends to spend $2.94 million to buy new equipment and make minor building improvements within the resort.

It’s seeking $235,000 in sales tax breaks for the purchases, which will allow it to “maximize its investment, providing a better guest experience and attracting additional customers to the resort,” it says in the application. Almost 90% of the investment is for the equipment, with just $100,000 for renovations and $225,000 for infrastructure.

Aerial adventures at Sky High Adventure Park

Located in Ellicottville, Holiday Valley's 4-acre aerial adventure course has 13 courses consisting of a series of platforms, bridges and zip lines. 

Founded in 1957, the 1,400-acre year-round resort attracts visitors from New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Southern Ontario to its ski slopes, 18-hole golf course, two hotels, 150 rental properties and aerial park. The resort employs 661.

Holiday Valley

Trees are ablaze with color around to the Cindy's Run chairlift at Holiday Valley, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Olean Manor, which operates the Field of Dreams senior residence on 30 acres in Allegany, is expanding its senior services and amenities by converting its existing maintenance building into a social adult day care center, and then constructing a new maintenance facility. Work began in the third quarter of last year.

Additionally, it’s developing a set of 10 to 12 senior independent living cabins as a new offering.

“It is important that we help meet the needs of seniors in Cattaraugus County. We feel called to do this,” the company wrote in its application to the CCIDA. “It is equally as important that we receive the support needed to grow and expand.”

Project costs include $2.5 million to construct 19,200 square feet of new space and $200,000 for the renovation of 2,400 square feet. It’s asking for at least $183,600 in sales and property tax breaks for the $2.8 million project at 3260 N. Seventh St., to offset the “exceptionally high labor rates” and shortages in the county, and the low revenues it anticipates.

“Healthcare wages in Cattaraugus County are extremely competitive,” the company wrote in its application to the CCIDA. “Building a care team of employees is very costly.”

The CCIDA board will meet May 24.

Last month, the CCIDA approved nearly $450,000 in sales, mortgage-recording and property tax breaks for a mixed-use project in Olean by Mike Lesakowski and Donald Benson.

Through 351 Frankin Street LLC, the duo plans to remediate a brownfield site in Olean, and then construct a 40,000-square-foot commercial and industrial building to be used for light manufacturing and warehouse space by a local company.

The $6.4 million project will retain 16 full-time jobs and create up to two new full-time positions, while cleaning up a polluted piece of land. It’s expected to be completed by July 2023.

