Holiday shopping is well underway – and expected to break records again this year

Judging by the skimpy lines at stores in the early morning, it may have seemed like a bit of a bah humbug Black Friday.

But just because sleepers didn’t have to line up hours in advance and fight each other in the aisles to get their bargains, doesn’t mean this won’t be a holiday shopping season to remember.

Experts predict holiday sales will break records this year, besting last year’s receipts by as much as 8%. And that’s despite the record-smashing sales during the pandemic. Retail sales during November and December may increase by 6% to 8% in November and December, according to the National Retail Federation.

Last year’s holiday sales increased 13.5% over the year 2020, totaling $889.3 billion. Holiday retail sales have increased an average of 4.9% over the past 10 years, with some of the biggest spending coming during the Covid pandemic.

That may be partially due to shoppers like Mason Hicks of East Buffalo who is ready to spend whatever it takes to make the people on his shopping list happy – especially his mom.

“Whatever she needs,” he said.

Hicks was shocked to see how high prices had gotten since he last went shopping, but said it wouldn’t stop him from spending. He still lives at home and still has plenty of disposable income.

“A T-shirt was like $40!” he said. “But it don’t matter.”

Most consumers are not as nonchalant about soaring consumer prices.

“Inflation and higher prices are at the very top of mind for consumers,” said Matt Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation.

Consumers do set aside money and plan ahead for Christmas gift purchases, he said, so they are willing to spend when the time comes, Shay said. But this year, many shoppers may need the extra boost provided by credit cards and store financing to round out their lists, Shay said. First, though, they’ll try to minimize cash outlays by starting their shopping early and using the extra time to shop more strategically for sales and bargains.

That has put pressure on retailers to offer more promotions and provide a great deal – or to hype deals up enough to create the illusion of one.

“You gotta find the deals in this economy,” said Karen Wojcik of Lewiston.

Consumers will be aiming to do just that throughout the weekend, as retailers hype different events to maximize sales.

Shoppers spent an estimated $5.14 billion on Thanksgiving, and will likely ring up $8.9 billion on Black Friday, according to numbers from Adobe, an analytics firm. Online sales on Thanksgiving were up 55% over last year, when brick-and-mortar stores were open on the holiday.

Cyber Monday, however, a day touting online sales, which started organically when consumers began shopping online upon their return to work after the Thanksgiving break, is expected to reach a whopping $11.2 billion, overtaking Black Friday sales, Adobe said.

In between, mom-and-pop retailers will push Small Business Saturday. Crystal Newman, owner of Bloomsbury Toy Shoppe in Lancaster, said shopping at quaint shops like hers with other calm shoppers is just what the doctor ordered after the pandemic.

“During the lockdown, many people turned to online shopping. I have heard so many stories of products not matching their description, lesser quality, undelivered or delayed by several months,” she said. “People love coming into the toy store to shop and experience the magic.”

Adobe predicts more people will shop in stores this year, too.

That will be the case for Terry Small of East Buffalo. She shopped online the past two years because of Covid – and hated every minute of it. She was glad to be back in the stores this week where she could see, touch and feel her purchases before plunking down the cash.

“I like being in the stores better,” she said.

Sherri McDonald of Whitby, Ont., was thrilled to be back in stores, too. It is the first Black Friday weekend she has been able to spend in the United States since the bridges closed for the pandemic.

She and daughter Tamara had been prepared to cross the border Thursday to start their annual shopping spree. But when they saw that most stores were closed on American Thanksgiving for the first time in a decade, they decided to shop at the Outlet Collection at Niagara in Niagara-on-the-Lake instead.

But they’ll make up for lost time the rest of the weekend, eating at Olive Garden, shopping at Hobby Lobby and Target, and soaking up all the commercial treats they can’t experience in Canada – all things that can’t be experienced online.

“It’s our mother-daughter time,” she said.