Hochul's health care proposals: Worker bonuses, increased Medicaid rates and millions for Roswell Park

"We are grateful for the governor’s support for New York's not-for-profit and public hospitals, continuing care providers and the communities they serve," said Bea Grause, president of the Healthcare Association of New York State, which represents nonprofit and public hospitals as well as other health care facilities.

Roswell Park

Across New York, only about 6% of those eligible for lung cancer screening actually get screened, said Candace S. Johnson, president and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Lung cancer, she said, also disproportionately affects people of color.

Initiatives included in Hochul's executive budget aim to put a dent in that dynamic, especially in the midst of a pandemic that has caused a sharp decline in cancer screenings.

The budget will provide a one-time investment of $4 million to Roswell Park for the procurement of lung cancer screening mobile vans and medical technology. Those units will then be deployed in "racially diverse neighborhoods and communities for early detection of lung cancer," the budget book states.