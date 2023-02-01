 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Hochul wants to create semiconductor industry office, hike minimum wage, extend tax credits

  • Updated
  • 0
New York Budget

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her executive state budget in the Red Room at the State Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Albany.

 Hans Pennink/Associated Press
Support this work for $1 a month

Gov. Kathy Hochul's economic development proposals aim to capitalize on growth in the semiconductor industry and steadily increase the minimum wage in step with rising prices.

Among the proposals in Hochul's budget:

Semiconductor industry. Hochul called for creating the the Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration, or GO-SEMI. The new office will support Micron Technologies' plan to invest up to $100 million over 20 years in a chip-making plant near Syracuse.

"We have to build the pipelines of supply chain opportunities," Hochul said. "That's who I'm talking to now – suppliers of companies like this. There's companies from Long Island to Buffalo that want a piece of this action."

In addition to Micron, the new GO-SEMI office will also develop a strategy for tapping into growth opportunities in the semiconductor industry.

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Tax credits. The budget calls for extending tax credits for rehabilitation of historic properties by five years, through the 2029 tax year.

Minimum wage. Hochul called for pegging the state's minimum wage to inflation after it reaches $15 an hour. "When prices go up, so will wages," she said.

The plan would cap the potential increases, but Hochul has not said what that would be. It also would include an unspecified "off-ramp" that would provide flexiblity "in the event of certain economic conditions."

Economic development. Hochul's budget calls for $845 million for economic and community development funding.

That includes continued support for regional economic development councils, which identify priority projects on a regional basis. The governor's budget calls for $150 million in new capital grants and $75 million in Excelsior tax credits through Empire State Development.

The budget calls for $100 million each for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the New York Forward program. Dunkirk and the villages of Lancaster and Wellsville recently received awards from those programs.

Matt Glynn

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Hochul to invest $10M in volunteer fire departments

Hochul to invest $10M in volunteer fire departments

Hochul’s budget, which she plans to announce today, also includes legislation that would allow municipalities and fire companies to pay volunteer firefighters compensation for response to calls and completion of training.

Watch Now: Related Video

Boeing's Final 747 Leaves the Factory Today

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News