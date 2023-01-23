Hochul says stadium deal 'almost in the end zone'

Gov. Kathy Hochul said a final deal for a new Buffalo Bills stadium is "almost in the end zone."

The directors for the Empire State Stadium Corp., a subsidiary of Empire State Development, are scheduled to meet Monday afternoon. The Erie County Legislature last week approved an environmental impact study that encompassed thousands of pages of numerous reports.

Hochul said during an appearance in Dunkirk on Monday morning that a community benefits agreement will be an essential piece of the deal.

"This is important to us, to make sure the community has a stake in this," she said. "There will be a community benefits advisory board established, with representation from throughout the region and the community.

"There's over $3 million that the Buffalo Bills are committing to use for multiple purposes. I don't want to presuppose we know what this community's going to do, but it's going to help invest in projects that are important, and also making sure that when it comes to construction and concessions, that (minority and women-owned business enterprises) and representatives from other underserved communities have opportunities that were not there before. "

Hochul said the deal will also ensure the team's long-term presence in the region.

"We've come a long way, there's just a few technical details that need to be worked out," Hochul said. "But for anybody who questioned whether this would get done, it's getting done. The Buffalo Bills will have a beautiful new stadium in just a couple of years."

"The Buffalo Bills – as part of the agreement that I was adamant about – will be staying for 30 years," she said. "And that's something that gives everybody just a sense of relief, a sense of great relief."