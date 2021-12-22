Hochul says NY considering booster shot mandate for health care workers

"And to all the families who want to be reunited, there is no reason not to – just be smart," Hochul said. "Vaccines, boosters, masks, and when you're thinking about who's at your dinner table, think of the most vulnerable person, and can you live with the guilt if something you did made them sick? So let's be smart about it."

School test-to-stay program will go statewide in January, $65M set for mask mandate enforcement Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced that counties would be given the leeway to enact a test-to-stay program that would enable children who have been exposed to Covid-19 at school to avoid quarantining, expanding what began as a pilot program in Erie County to the entire state.

Help from downstate

To cope with the rise in Covid-19 cases during the fall, local hospitals have been using workers from other parts of the state.

Registered nurse Roody Zamor had just started with Northwell Health after a stint as a travel nurse. Her first role with Northwell: a volunteer assignment seven hours away at the capacity-strained Erie County Medical Center.

"My experience as a travel nurse did motivate me to want to come and help my neighbors," she said Wednesday. "I went to a few cities throughout the pandemic, so I thought it would be great to help somewhere close to home."

Zamor was one of 16 clinical professionals from Northwell who were deployed Dec. 11 to ECMC and the University of Rochester's Strong Memorial Hospital to help alleviate pressure at hospitals seeing a surge of Covid-19 hospitalizations.