Hochul says Bills stadium negotiations are 'right on track'

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday afternoon that negotiations with the Buffalo Bills on a deal for a new stadium are "right on track."

Hochul didn't say when a stadium deal might be announced.

NFL could provide $150M, Pegulas at least $200M to build stadium for Buffalo Bills Team owners Kim and Terry Pegula can apply for a loan from the league to help cover construction costs, up to $150 million of which could be repaid by the league’s other 31 franchises.

"We need to continue our conversations with the team. They've been very productive for a number of months here. And my administration is the one that jump started the conversations that were going nowhere," she said during a news conference at Seneca One tower.

"My No. 1 objective with respect to the Bills is to make sure they stay in Buffalo and to get them a new home," she added.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

With the NFL owners meeting coming up next week, Hochul said negotiations were "right on track."

+2 NFL commissioner Roger Goodell 'encouraged' by Bills' stadium negotiations with New York State “The bottom line on it is we have to get a new stadium in Buffalo,” Goodell, a Jamestown native, said. “The governor has recognized that. It has to be a public private partnership. … She has shown great leadership in bringing the parties together … but there’s a lot to negotiate here.”

"We're very excited about the Bills with the new players that are coming," she added.