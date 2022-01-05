Hochul proposes relief to small businesses hit by pandemic

Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a "Billion Dollar Rescue Plan" to help small businesses – including bars and restaurants – endure through the pandemic.

Hochul, in her State of the State address on Wednesday, proposed a tax credit for restaurants' Covid-19-related purchases, such as outdoor heating and seating.

"Survival depends on whether they can create more space outdoors, a tough task during our New York winters," she said.

Hochul also proposed permanently legalizing the sale of "to-go" drinks for bars and restaurants, which she called a "critical revenue stream during the lean times last year."

Other small business and workforce ideas she proposed included:

• $100 million in tax relief for 195,000 small businesses, by widening eligibility and increasing a tax return adjustment that would reduce the gross business income of a small business.

• Creating an Office of Workforce and Economic Development, to focus on region-specific workforce development needs.

• Making it easier to qualify as a minority and women-owned business enterprise.

• Expanding access to apprenticeships.

Matt Glynn

