Hochul proposes relief to small businesses hit by pandemic
Hochul proposes relief to small businesses hit by pandemic

Gov. Kathy Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her State of the State address on Wednesday, proposed a tax credit for restaurants' Covid-19-related purchases, such as outdoor heating and seating.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a "Billion Dollar Rescue Plan" to help small businesses  including bars and restaurants  endure through the pandemic.

Hochul, in her State of the State address on Wednesday, proposed a tax credit for restaurants' Covid-19-related purchases, such as outdoor heating and seating.

"Survival depends on whether they can create more space outdoors, a tough task during our New York winters," she said.

Hochul also proposed permanently legalizing the sale of "to-go" drinks for bars and restaurants, which she called a "critical revenue stream during the lean times last year."

Other small business and workforce ideas she proposed included:

• $100 million in tax relief for 195,000 small businesses, by widening eligibility and increasing a tax return adjustment that would reduce the gross business income of a small business.

• Creating an Office of Workforce and Economic Development, to focus on region-specific workforce development needs.

• Making it easier to qualify as a minority and women-owned business enterprise.

• Expanding access to apprenticeships.

Matt Glynn

