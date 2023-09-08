Viewers aren't the only ones upset over the loss of Walt Disney Co. channels from Charter Spectrum cable.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has also taken notice and directed the Department of Public Service to obtain refunds for consumers who have been left without the channels amid a carriage dispute between the two companies.

“It's simple: if you pay your cable bill, you deserve to get the services you pay for,” Hochul said in a release. “An ongoing corporate dispute is forcing customers to miss some of the highest profile televised events of the year – the least these companies can do is provide a refund."

Subscribers are missing programming on a number of channels under the Disney umbrella, including the entire family of ESPN networks, Freeform, FX and National Geographic.

That means no U.S. Open matches since Disney pulled the channels from Charter Spectrum on Aug. 31.

The dispute also will affect "Monday Night Football" games, but Bills fans need not worry about the season opener Monday against the New York Jets; that game is being simulcast on ESPN and ABC. It will be seen locally on ABC affiliate WKBW-TV (Channel 7) and nationally on all ABC affiliates, including those in Bills-friendly markets such as Rochester and Syracuse.

The Bills’ Monday night game against Denver on Nov. 13 is a different matter. That game is being carried on ESPN nationally. WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate, has won the bidding rights to carry it as part of the NFL policy of making sure cable and streaming games can be seen on broadcast TV in the local markets of the competing teams.

So that game will be available on ESPN only in Rochester and Syracuse and not on a local channel in those cities, since they aren’t considered local markets for the Bills.

Disney could not be reached to comment for this story. Charter Spectrum declined to comment on the record.

More than 15 million viewers nationwide – 1.5 million of them in New York – lost access to ESPN and more than two dozen other Disney-owned channels when Charter Spectrum and Disney failed to reach a deal.

At the crux of the issue is companies moving content out of their linear channels and into their a la carte direct-to-consumer offerings, with fewer commercials and “permissive” password rules, as consumers move away from traditional cable and into streaming services, Spectrum has said.

"Look, in the end, it's all gone a la carte. And the value of the big expanded package with everything loaded in forcing it down customers who don't want, don't value or can't afford that content. It's not going to work anymore unless we put real value in it," Charter Spectrum CEO Christopher L. Winfrey said in a call with investors Thursday.

The governor urged the two companies to continue negotiating in good faith, and to provide the refunds "as soon as possible." The Department of Public Service sent Charter Spectrum a letter Friday demanding swift refunds.

"We will have a strategy to make sure that we treat customers appropriately and fairly as it relates to credit," Winfrey said.

“Disney Entertainment has successful deals in place with pay-TV providers of all types and sizes across the country, and the rates and terms we are seeking in this renewal are driven by the marketplace. We’re committed to reaching a mutually agreed upon resolution with Charter and we urge them to work with us to minimize the disruption to their customers,” Disney Entertainment said in a statement.

But Charter Spectrum has said Disney wants an “excessive increase.” It said Disney’s cable portfolio has seen “significant viewership declines” across the board, and especially in children’s programming since launching Disney+.

ESPN traditionally has had the highest carriage fees for cable companies. According to S&P Global, Disney gets an average of $2.2 billion per year from being carried on Charter Spectrum under its 2019 carriage deal.