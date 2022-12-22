Hochul announces two major investments in Niagara Falls

Gov. Kathy Hochul stopped in Niagara Falls on Thursday at the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center to announce a multimillion-dollar investment in two strategic projects to overhaul key areas of the cataract city.

"We're creating a better sense of community and also providing people the opportunity to explore the falls outside the park – Niagara Falls the city," she said.

One part is the Niagara Falls Heritage Gateways project, a $12 million investment that aims to create more things to do in the city.

It will turn part of Niagara Falls Power Co.'s hydraulic canal into a public plaza illustrating the history and social effects of large-scale electricity production. An observation deck will be constructed along the border of Niagara Falls State Park, which will be accessible from inside the park by a staircase, as well as from Buffalo Avenue. The deck will offer panoramic views of Goat Island and the American Rapids. It will preserve trees and add outdoor seating.

DiFranco Park will be made into a multi-use pavilion for outdoor performances and public gatherings spaces, in partnership with the City of Niagara Falls. A small public park will be added at the corner of Buffalo Avenue and 1st Street. Another park will be added at the former site of the Cataract House Hotel, and tell the story of how African-American hotel workers helped enslaved people escape to freedom in Canada as part of the Underground Railroad.

Giving tourists more things to do in Niagara Falls has long been a priority for state and local officials looking for ways to extend the stays of the millions of visitors who come to the state park each year.

Empire State Development subsidiary USA Niagara Development Corp. worked with New York City-based design firm Practice for Architecture and Urbanism to come up with a strategy for the redevelopment of several vacant or underused properties acquired in 2018 through a state-funded strategic land acquisition program.

The Niagara Falls Heritage Gateways project grew out of that work. It's funded by the state with $10 million in Buffalo Billion II funds and $2 million from the Regional Revitalization Partnership. It's expected to be built in 2024.

The second project, the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center, will create the $5 million Great Lakes 360 project – a "living museum" focused on Great Lakes exhibits, featuring local geology and wildlife from the Niagara River and Great Lakes ecosystems. It's aimed at bringing in families and people of all ages and abilities year round in conjunction with the Aquarium of Niagara.

As an extension of the Aquarium of Niagara, it will increase the aquarium's exhibits by 40%. The center, also known as Schoellkopf Geological Museum, is located 500 feet southwest of the Aquarium's main building. The vacant center will be renovated under an agreement with New York Parks.

"None of this would have been possible without the removal of the Robert Moses Parkway," said Gary Siddall, president and CEO of the Aquarium. "We would have to dodge traffic at 70 miles per hour."

Funding for the project included a $1 million capital grant through Market NY and a $675,000 Empire State Development grant. The Aquarium itself has completed $10 million in capital improvements.

Hochul gestured toward the cataract and said "Mother Nature did her best."

"And we're doing our best with what we have to showcase it and to welcome people from around the world in a way that they'll be in awe, not just experiencing the falls, but also what it's like to get there and to experience the neighborhoods and the community surrounding it," she said.

Hochul noted the work being done would benefit residents and locals as well as tourists, but said there is much more that needs to be done for the city, and that she's committed to doing it, such as providing more affordable housing, and serving veterans, the mentally ill and those with substance abuse issues.

"We have work to do on the human side as well," she said.