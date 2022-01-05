Hochul aims to increase state's health care workforce by 20%

Gov. Kathy Hochul is aiming to grow the state's health care workforce by 20% over the next five years, with a proposed $10 billion in investments to reach that goal.

"We simply do not have enough health care workers in our hospitals, or in our long-term care facilities, in our ambulances, or in the homes of our loved ones," Hochul said in her State of the State address on Wednesday.

Hochul said the state needs to "stop the current hemorrhaging of health care workers." To achieve the target of increasing the health care workforce by 20%, Hochul proposed investments including:

• $2 billion to support health care wages.

• $2 billion to support health care and mental hygiene worker retention bonuses. That includes bonuses of up to $3,000 to full-time workers who stay in their positions for one year, and pro-rated bonuses for employees working fewer hours.

• $500 million for cost-of-living adjustments, to help raise wages for human services workers.

• $2 billion for health care capital infrastructure and improved lab capacity.