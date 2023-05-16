Gov. Kathy Hochul has accepted the resignation of Michael L. Joseph, an influential developer and political donor in Western New York, from his longtime position as chairman of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s board of directors.

Joseph had been on Roswell Park's board for 19 years, including the last 16 as board chair, but had recently faced a growing chorus calling for his removal from that post after his development company was hit last week with a racial discrimination lawsuit.

"Governor Hochul is committed to making Roswell Park a more equitable and inclusive institution for employees, patients and families," Hochul's upstate press secretary, Matt Janiszewski, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Hochul has named Leecia Eve, a politically connected board member, to serve as interim chair. Eve was first appointed to the Roswell Park board in May 2018 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Joseph did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

In a statement, Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson did not mention Joseph but called Eve "an incredible leader with a long connection to Roswell Park's mission of reducing the burden of cancer for our community and our world."

"Our team of 4,000 are committed to providing outstanding, compassionate care and services that reach all members of our community," said Johnson, who has led the public-benefit corporation since February 2015.

Joseph is president of Clover Group, a real estate development firm headquartered in Lancaster that was accused in a lawsuit last week of deciding where to build senior housing on the basis of race.

The complaint filed by Peter C. Rizzo, Clover's former director of development, does not accuse Joseph of personally espousing racist views. Rizzo says he witnessed other Clover executives openly acknowledging the company's racist housing policies.

Recordings of internal conversations between Rizzo and other Clover executives, which were obtained by The Buffalo News and quoted in the lawsuit, show Clover Vice President Richard A. Greenspan and other Clover executives using the term "Canadians" to describe Black people when discussing potential sites for senior housing.

Clover has strongly denied those charges and called the allegations "misleading."

But the allegations caught the attention of Erie County legislators, who agreed on Thursday that Clover Group members should face consequences for allegedly deciding where to build senior housing based on race.

A nonbinding resolution from Democratic county legislators, which was unanimously approved, calls for Clover Group to fire the people who were recorded making racist remarks and calls on the firm to make a statement against housing discrimination.

A different nonbinding resolution from Republican legislators, which was rejected in a 6-4 vote, called for Joseph to be suspended from the boards of Roswell Park as well as the Buffalo AKG Museum. The Republicans wanted Joseph suspended until an independent party could investigate the allegations.

Joseph, who had been one of the longest tenured members of Roswell Park's board, has strong political ties, having donated large sums to Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and other prominent politicians, most of them Democrats.

According to state records, Joseph, his wife, Roberta, and Clover have given a total of $380,410 to state and local politicians in New York since 2000.

Nearly half of that money went to Cuomo, a Democrat who served as governor from 2011 until August 2021, but $55,000 went to Hochul, some of it when she was lieutenant governor and some after she succeeded Cuomo. The Josephs also gave $25,000 to George Pataki, a Republican who served as governor from 1995 to 2007.

The Josephs also donated $127,775 to federal politicians since 2000, with former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, now-Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo among their major recipients.

Roswell Park lawsuits

The Roswell Park board, which Joseph led as chair, also has come under fire recently after several stories in recent months from The Buffalo News and the Investigative Post website.

At least 15 former employees have filed lawsuits since 2015 that accuse Roswell Park of discrimination based on race, gender or disability, a review of state and federal court records found. Roswell Park has paid at least $4.67 million to settle six of those cases, according to public records.

As concerns surfaced in recent years about how employees of color were treated at Roswell Park, Joseph urged the board to hire a diversity consultant and, in early 2021, the cancer center hired an outside law firm to advise a newly created board diversity committee.

While that law firm finished its report last year and shared it with board members in a closed-door session, Roswell Park and its board have refused to make the report public – even over the objections of several board members.

In fact, at a special board meeting Aug. 25, the board voted on a proposed public statement that skirted concerns raised by the hospital's employees of color.

Minutes show eight white board members, including Joseph, voted in favor of the statement and five voted against it. The five were the board's four Black members and Steve Weiss, who is white.

A long tenure

Joseph was first appointed to the Roswell Park board on May 16, 2004, by Pataki, Roswell Park confirmed.

Joseph was then appointed board chair by Gov. Eliot Spitzer in 2007 and reappointed to the board Sept. 2, 2010, by Gov. David Paterson. His term on the board expired May 16, 2012, Roswell Park said, though he has remained on the board ever since.

According to Roswell Park's bylaws, board directors "may serve not more than three three-year terms on the corporation's board of directors, unless requested to serve additional terms by the applicable governmental appointing authority."

Roswell Park board members are appointed by New York State officials. The governor appoints the board chair, who "shall serve a term of three years unless required to serve longer by the governor," the bylaws state.

Residency questions

Where Joseph owns properties also raised questions about whether he remained eligible to serve on the Roswell Park board.

Joseph owns a home on Sultans Court in Amherst. But he is not an active voter in Erie County, according to the county Board of Elections.

He last voted here in 2011, the board reported.

Instead, Joseph has been a registered voter in Palm Beach County, Fla., since April 2018. He voted there in person in the 2018 general election and by absentee ballot in the 2020 and 2022 elections, records show.

Joseph and his wife, Roberta, previously lived in a custom-built home in Palm Beach that they sold for $10.5 million in May 2021, according to the Real Deal news site. That September, they paid $15.9 million for a waterfront mansion in West Palm Beach, the site reported.

Several factors go into determining legal residency, including voting history and the address used when filing income taxes.

There is no reference to residency in the bylaws for Roswell Park's board of directors.

A hospital spokesperson said Joseph followed state Public Officers Law, which requires a board director to be a resident at the time of appointment.

However, the head of the state agency that oversees New York's public authorities said board members vacate their seat if they are no longer a resident of the state. This is another provision of the state Public Officers Law, said Jeffrey H. Pearlman, director of the state Authorities Budget Office.

It's up to the board itself to monitor the status of its members and, if the board determines a member resides out of state, the board must disclose this to the appointing agency, Pearlman said. In Joseph's case, that would be the governor's office.

"An automatic vacancy is created when that individual is no longer a resident of New York," Pearlman said.

News Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski and News Staff Reporter Sandra Tan contributed to this story.