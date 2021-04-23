Historic Welch's Building in Westfield back on market after Covid kills prior deal

The historic Welch's Building in the heart of Westfield's downtown is back on the market after a deal with a Buffalo developer fell through because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Town of Westfield, together with the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, decided to try again to land a buyer for the century-old brick structure, after seeing some success in the prior go-around.
And the listing by Howard Hanna Commercial Real Estate's Paula Blanchard for $495,000 – $10 per square foot – has already drawn attention, although it's too soon to determine how serious, officials said.
"We’ve got about a half-dozen inquiries at this point and we just started listing it. So there’s some interest," said Mark Geise, deputy county executive for economic development and CEO of the CCIDA.
The landmark building was home to the corporate headquarters of Welch Foods for more than a century, and still has some tenants, although the cooperative-owned grape and grape products company is now based in Concord, Mass.
In an effort to preserve the historic building, which had already been largely vacant for years, the town acquired the 14-acre property and building for $355,000 in 2014, and then sought redevelopment bids three years later.
Welch's had still been leasing some space in its namesake building, where it served the National Grape Cooperative Association, but moved out last year when its lease expired. It had acquired the smaller ROR building on East Main Street for $275,000 in July 2019 and also has a manufacturing facility just outside town.
Deal falls through
In December 2019, Westfield approved an agreement to sell the building and 2 acres to Landmark Development Consortium of Buffalo for $350,000. The developer planned to spend $5 million to convert it to ground-floor commercial and retail space, with apartments upstairs.
But the Covid-19 pandemic hit just over three months later, and the purchase never closed.
Incentives available
Officials are promoting the building broadly, citing its potential for a variety of uses and its eligibility for historic tax credits, since it's listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Buildings.
Blanchard and the CCIDA are also touting the potential for other incentives from the CCIDA, including a sales tax break on purchases of materials or equipment, a mortgage recording tax break on financing and a 10-year or 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on property taxes.
Additionally, the town in 2018 obtained a $1 million grant from the Empire State Development Corp., which can reimburse a developer for up to 20% of the eligible redevelopment costs. There's also a technology revolving loan fund to cover up to 40% of the project costs for real estate, machinery, equipment and working capital – up to $1 million – for a manufacturing company that would create jobs.
"If it looks like there might be somebody for real coming through the door, we’ll sit down and talk about what we might be able to do for them and see if it works," Geise said.
So far, Geise said the reuse ideas are primarily mixed use, with commercial or retail on the first floor, and some type of housing above – market-rate, affordable, upscale or senior. Other options include offices or a boutique hotel.
"We’d have to talk about what the project looks like, but all of those things make sense potentially," he said. "It’s a beautiful building, if somebody wants to take advantage of historic tax credits. It’s such a quaint little village."