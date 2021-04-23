Historic Welch's Building in Westfield back on market after Covid kills prior deal

The historic Welch's Building in the heart of Westfield's downtown is back on the market after a deal with a Buffalo developer fell through because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Town of Westfield, together with the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, decided to try again to land a buyer for the century-old brick structure, after seeing some success in the prior go-around.

And the listing by Howard Hanna Commercial Real Estate's Paula Blanchard for $495,000 – $10 per square foot – has already drawn attention, although it's too soon to determine how serious, officials said.

"We’ve got about a half-dozen inquiries at this point and we just started listing it. So there’s some interest," said Mark Geise, deputy county executive for economic development and CEO of the CCIDA.

The landmark building was home to the corporate headquarters of Welch Foods for more than a century, and still has some tenants, although the cooperative-owned grape and grape products company is now based in Concord, Mass.