Historic malt house on Hertel targeted for 80 apartments

The museum would occupy about 1,800 square feet, with a variety of displays. LoFaso said the building was said to be the world's largest malt house when it was finished, and it was constructed around the malting equipment that had to be put in place first. The architect and engineer even had a patent for the building design, as well as the machinery. It was also one of the first malthouses to use automation to turn the malt over 24 hours.

Yet it took Faso two attempts – last year and again in March – before he got it listed on the national and state Registers of Historic Places in June, which means it qualifies for state and federal historic tax credits. "The project would not have happened without it," LoFaso said. "It was pretty significant to get on the Register."

LoFaso said the building will be energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, with geothermal heating and cooling, as well as a small solar component, a green roof and permeable pavement to mitigate storm runoff. The site is also in the state Brownfield Cleanup Program, under Kam Cleanup LLC.

Exterior work will mostly consist of restoration and repointing of existing brick, along with new windows, doors and wood as needed. A new access elevator will be added to the north side of the building. The site will include 89 parking spaces along the north, south and west sides, accessible from Foundry.

