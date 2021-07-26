Historic downtown building gets new – but old – owner

Teresa Alessandra remembers how much her grandfather regretted having to sell the three-story building in downtown Buffalo where he used to operate an Arby's fast-food restaurant.
It was one of 13 locations he had in the area at one time in the 1970s and 1980s, and had a particular attraction for him as a century-old building. But the continued decline of Buffalo's downtown meant fewer people walked and ate along Main Street, so he couldn't keep the restaurant going, and eventually had to unload the building as well.
"It was always a big regret for him," Alessandra said. "He sold it back when there was nothing going on in the city."
Now, are bringing it back into the family – 33 years after Vincent and Jaimie Alessandra sold it, and two years after their grandfather died.
"We’re happy to have it back in the family," Alessandra said.
The sisters last week bought 537 Main St. – home of Tim Stevens' Graylynn Restaurant and former home of French-inspired restaurant Raclettes – from Paul and Sandra Wilkins, the Grand Island couple who had renovated the building six years ago.
The Wilkins had purchased the building in 2011, created a large apartment for themselves on the upper two floors, and opened Raclettes in 2016. But they have since moved to London because of his job, so it was too difficult to maintain ownership from such a distance. Raclette's closed at the end of 2019.
The Alessandras, through their XII Property Management, paid $1.055 million to the Wilkins' Wil Partners, according to records filed with the Erie County Clerk's Office.
Built in 1860 with a commercial storefront on the ground level and apartments upstairs, the red-brick Italianate-style building is located at the intersection of Main with Genesee and West Huron streets, in front of a triangular grassy park. The 9,540-square-foot building had been vacant for years before the Wilkins bought it, and required significant repair and renovation.
Alessandra praised that effort, and said that she and her sister hope to build on that.
"Everything Paul and Sandra did is beautiful," she said. "They brought it back to life, and we want to add onto that and keep it going."
She said she had visited Raclettes with her grandfather when he was alive, and also toured the building with Sandra Wilkins prior to the purchase.
"She pointed out some of the stuff they did, and it's just mindblowing," Alessandra Wilkins said. "They brought it to the level it was meant to be. It's such a historic landmark for Buffalo."
Alessandra said Graylynn will remain, while the upper apartment is currently being rented. She and her sister hope to offer the apartment as both a short-term Airbnb rental and possibly for special events or dinners.
"We could have separated the space into a bunch of different spaces, but it would ruin what Paul and Sandra did," she explained.
The 29-year-old twin sisters – both are artists, while Teresa is also a writer – live together in a house in North Buffalo, and also work part time for friends who opened a cafe in Kenmore. But they also own and manage multiple properties around the city, which they inherited along with their uncle when their grandfather died at age 93.
His company, Bilvi Food Services, owned the properties and previously the restaurants in them – including the one on Main Street, which closed in 1985, three years before he sold it. At that time, the upper floors were just storage.
Alessandra said she and her sister had always wanted "to go into business together," and had started "looking around casually for some commercial property in Buffalo." When the Main Street building came up, they decided to go and look, even though it "seemed a little out of our reach," she added.
"That section of downtown Buffalo feels so fresh, and there’s so much going on. It’s just a really exciting place to be a part of the growth of Buffalo’s downtown," she said. "We’re really going to try to make it something special for the Buffalo community. It feels only right, because that’s what Paul and Sandra did."