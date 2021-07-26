Historic downtown building gets new – but old – owner

"We could have separated the space into a bunch of different spaces, but it would ruin what Paul and Sandra did," she explained.

The 29-year-old twin sisters – both are artists, while Teresa is also a writer – live together in a house in North Buffalo, and also work part time for friends who opened a cafe in Kenmore. But they also own and manage multiple properties around the city, which they inherited along with their uncle when their grandfather died at age 93.

His company, Bilvi Food Services, owned the properties and previously the restaurants in them – including the one on Main Street, which closed in 1985, three years before he sold it. At that time, the upper floors were just storage.

Alessandra said she and her sister had always wanted "to go into business together," and had started "looking around casually for some commercial property in Buffalo." When the Main Street building came up, they decided to go and look, even though it "seemed a little out of our reach," she added.

"That section of downtown Buffalo feels so fresh, and there’s so much going on. It’s just a really exciting place to be a part of the growth of Buffalo’s downtown," she said. "We’re really going to try to make it something special for the Buffalo community. It feels only right, because that’s what Paul and Sandra did."

