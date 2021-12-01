Historic Allentown church plans repair to damaged tower finial

Also, Ellicott Development Co. wants the panel's permission to demolish a vacant one-story industrial building on the former Frontier Lumber property off Elmwood Avenue, as it prepares plans to construct a warehouse on the North Buffalo lumber yard property that already includes the new home of Hyatt's All Things Creative and two other entities.

The Buffalo-based developer is seeking permission from the Preservation Board to tear down the dilapidated concrete block building with a rear wood structure at 96-100 Botsford Place. That's on the west side of the side street, behind the properties at 1941 Elmwood and 88 Botsford that were also part of the Frontier Lumber complex.

The latter parcels were redeveloped by Ellicott over the past two years, and now contain Hyatt's as well as nonprofit Person-Centered Services and the Clean Loop Recycling Center. But the remaining property and building – dating to the 1960s – has not been touched yet, although Ellicott Director of Development Tom Fox said there were no plans to share on a reuse.

Frontier Lumber closes The economic downturn has claimed yet another casualty in Buffalo. Frontier Lumber Co. closed its doors last week after almost 70 years in the business. “They called us in and said they . . . were closing their doors,” said Tony Capizzi, a 24-year employee and union steward. “It’s very sad.” Though employees were shocked by the closure, there

The Preservation Board also will hold a public hearing to review an application to designate the Charles G. Curtiss Co. Malt House at 1100 Niagara St. as a local landmark. That would provide it with more protection from demolition or alteration in the future.