Historic Allentown church plans repair to damaged tower finial

A year after the ornamental finial on its rooftop tower was damaged in a windstorm that left it barely hanging on, a historic Allentown church is planning an emergency fix to protect the building and passersby while preparing for a more permanent solution.
First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo is seeking city approval for a $15,000 repair to the top of its 166-foot-tall Medina sandstone tower, where the wrought iron finial and its terra cotta base are lying sideways on top, connected only by the lightning rod.
Located at One Symphony Circle and 393 Pennsylvania St., the church was designed by noted architect E.B. Green and constructed in phases from 1889 to 1897. The tower is crowned with an open belfry and peaked copper roof, with the finial on top. But the base became detached in a 2020 storm.
The church and Flynn Battaglia Architects are first proposing to remove the finial and terra cotta base in early December and install a temporary sheet-metal cap and lightning rod, to address safety concerns and stop moisture from getting into the tower peak. Later, once it assembles the funds, the church said it wants to rebuild the peak with a new copper top and then reinstall the existing finial "to once again serve as a landmark across Buffalo's West Side."
The Buffalo Preservation Board will consider the church's request when it meets on Thursday.
Also, Ellicott Development Co. wants the panel's permission to demolish a vacant one-story industrial building on the former Frontier Lumber property off Elmwood Avenue, as it prepares plans to construct a warehouse on the North Buffalo lumber yard property that already includes the new home of Hyatt's All Things Creative and two other entities.
The Buffalo-based developer is seeking permission from the Preservation Board to tear down the dilapidated concrete block building with a rear wood structure at 96-100 Botsford Place. That's on the west side of the side street, behind the properties at 1941 Elmwood and 88 Botsford that were also part of the Frontier Lumber complex.
The latter parcels were redeveloped by Ellicott over the past two years, and now contain Hyatt's as well as nonprofit Person-Centered Services and the Clean Loop Recycling Center. But the remaining property and building – dating to the 1960s – has not been touched yet, although Ellicott Director of Development Tom Fox said there were no plans to share on a reuse.
The Preservation Board also will hold a public hearing to review an application to designate the Charles G. Curtiss Co. Malt House at 1100 Niagara St. as a local landmark. That would provide it with more protection from demolition or alteration in the future.
According to the application, the building is "associated with events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history" and displays "distinctive characteristics of a type, period or method of construction" that is worthy of preserving.
The building and property are located along the I-190 or Niagara Thruway, across from the channel, Bird Island Pier and the Niagara River, just north of the Peace Bridge.
The building's namesake, Curtiss, had arrived in Buffalo in 1857 and became a leading businessman, with a focus on grain and malting for the breweries that came with the later influx of German immigrants, according to the application. The company was created and the building erected by his son after his death in 1893, and became one of the first industrial companies to use electrical power.
Constructed from 1898 to 1899, the malt house features a two-story brick industrial building with a three-story brick addition to the rear, facing the railroad tracks and the former Erie Canal, according to the application.
The original building has a "dressed stone foundation," with a steel interior structure to support the second floor where the grain bins were located, the application said. Many of the windows have long since been boarded or bricked up, but some early fire doors, portions of the grain-moving systems and a crow-stepped parapet still survive.
A reinforced concrete grain elevator was added in 1922 to the southwest corner of the building, along with a stucco-frame addition along the south façade with a shed roof and a gabled-roof frame office building on the east side.