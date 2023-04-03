A senior community opened on Buffalo's West Side last week, offering affordable and supportive housing, a "recreational adult day program" and a new Puerto Rican cafe for the surrounding neighborhood.

Located at 253 Virginia St., the La Plaza de Virginia brings a new three-story building with 46 one-bedroom apartments to a long vacant site.

The $17 million mixed-use development by Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo (Hispanics United of Buffalo) features a 4,000-square-foot communal courtyard. The project also includes a community-service facility and access to health resources to benefit both residents and neighbors.

"La Plaza de Virginia will fill a tremendous need for affordable senior housing within a neighborhood that has long served as the main campus for Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo, which already offers robust programming for vulnerable older adults in this community," Hispanos Unidos Executive Director Eugenio "Geno" Russi said.

All units are affordable for senior households with incomes at or below 60% of the area median income. Of those, 14 are reserved for formerly homeless seniors, who will get onsite support funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the state Health Department.

Those services will be provided through the Acacia Network – of which Hispanos Unidos has been a member since 2012 – and will include comprehensive case management, substance abuse and mental health support, counseling, medication self-management, health care coordination, advocacy, recreation, educational and training workshops, and referrals and links to services in the community.