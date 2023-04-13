After four years of planning and delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute may be close to a ground-breaking as soon as June, if the complex plan can win all the regulatory approvals it needs.

The Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York wants to create a cultural, educational and artistic center in the heart of Buffalo's Lower West Side – an area known as the Hispanic Heritage District. The nonprofit has been working on the $22 million venture – to be located at the northwest corner of Niagara and Hudson streets – since 2019, but had to suspend its fundraising during the pandemic, and is only now nearing its goals.

"We’re really excited about the project we’re starting and kicking off," project attorney Marc Romanowski said, calling it a "cultural beacon in the community."

According to documents filed with the city, the Institute's mission "is to celebrate Hispanic arts, culture and heritage, nurturing a spirit of community and intergenerational learning, while contributing to the growth and vibrancy of our city and region."

The project envisions construction of a three-story civic building on vacant land that the nonprofit has been assembling for years, with a mix of community space, cultural attractions and incubator space.

Plans call for a 37,000-square-foot building that will house a museum and art gallery, a gift shop, a cafeteria, a 150-seat performing arts theater, a large event space, a media center for radio or television broadcasts, learning labs, an artisan and teaching kitchen, rooftop gardens and administrative offices.

The gallery will focus on highlighting local artists. The theater will be home to the Raices Theatre Company, and will host productions, panels and speaker series, as well as be available for rent as a multi-function assembly space for local schools, churches and other clubs or organizations.

And the media center will be designed to house a radio or TV station that officials hope to start, using a low-power FM frequency that officials are asking the Federal Communications Commission to identify. That will enable the Institute to reach the estimated 45,000 Hispanics in Buffalo and 75,000 in Western New York, while also providing real-world learning opportunities for students interested in careers in journalism.

"It’s everything that our community is lacking today," said Casimoro Rodriguez, founder of the Hispanic Heritage Council and project chair of the Cultural Institute. "Our community does not have these amenities, these elements, to be able to promote our history, heritage and culture."

The Institute will also host the Teacher Leadership Academy, an after-school program to further students' cultural and academic needs while addressing the teacher shortage, as well as other academic and workforce development programs such as adult English as a Second Language classes, arts programming, a Saturday Academy, entrepreneurships and apprenticeships. And the HHC Guitar Initiative will provide free music instruction to children aged 12-17.

Additional areas throughout the building – including conference space – will be allocated for lease to various small tenants, to provide supplemental revenue from rents to ensure the project is financially sustainable. In all, about 25,000 square feet will be dedicated to the new cultural institute, with 10,446 available for lease, and the rest for community space.

Upon completion, the Institute would also be the first of its kind in upstate New York, and Rodriguez said he envisions it "being the economic engine for that area, on the Niagara Street corridor."

The project has garnered $9 million in support from the state Legislature, the Hochul administration, Erie County, Congress and the City of Buffalo, as well as from National Grid and local foundations such as Oishei and First Niagara. All told, the venture has raised at least 77% of the needed funds, Rodriguez said, with another $4 million to $5 million left to support furniture, equipment, operations, programming and endowment.

Officials hope to break ground in mid-June, with 18 months of construction before completion in fall 2024.