Hiring slows to a crawl as Covid rattles the Buffalo Niagara job market

“It’s probably going to have some people lose their jobs or switch jobs,” said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo. “It’s a balancing act and nobody’s going to win.”

There’s another side to vaccine requirements, too. Businesses that require customers be vaccinated, like many concert venues and theaters, are facing a more limited pool of customers, making it more difficult to keep their revenues up.

As Covid cases rise, consumers already are becoming more wary. The worry is that will make them less likely to spend, especially on recreation, dining and other activities that attract crowds. If businesses see their customers turning cautious, they could scale back their hiring plans.

“As we hit the colder months, people may not want to go into restaurants because of the Delta variant, even if they’re vaccinated,” Floss said.

All of those factors already are buffeting the local job market. The job growth at bars, restaurants and hotels from July to August was less than 40% of the increase that was typical before the pandemic. Of all the main segments of the Buffalo Niagara economy, only construction has recovered to the point where it now has more jobs than it did two years ago – and it’s just barely above it.