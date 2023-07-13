At first glance, the two colleges seem very different.

Hilbert College is a private, nonprofit, four-year Franciscan school on 100 acres in Hamburg serving 900 students, 150 of them in online programs.

Valley College is a for-profit career college that rents space in retail plazas in West Virginia and Ohio and has 1,100 students, more than half of them online.

But Hilbert officials see Valley as a big part of its future.

When Hilbert bought Valley on May 31, it more than doubled its students and programs and greatly expanded Hilbert’s potential for future growth, especially in the online sector.

Although they look different on the surface, both schools serve a high percentage of low-income students. In Hilbert’s case, those are financial-aid dependent high school graduates pursuing bachelor’s or master’s degrees. In Valley’s case, they are mostly adults going back to school for certificates or associate degrees to get on a better career path.

At a time when the number of U.S. job openings exceeds the number of unemployed people by 10 million, the acquisition also boosts Hilbert’s ability to provide the short-term certifications in demand by employers and working students.

The deal puts Hilbert in a better position than many of the small, private colleges struggling to survive enrollment declines that were exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and will only worsen as the population of 18-year-olds graduating high school takes a dive off the “enrollment cliff” forecast for 2025.

A model for others?

Hilbert President Michael Brophy and former Valley president Tony Palmieri both call the transaction a model that more “small privates” and career colleges might consider in adapting to changing demographic and workforce needs.

Brophy said Hilbert saw the changes coming and began to explore options when he came on as president in 2018. In 2019, the board adopted a strategic plan whose underlying theme was, “We can’t survive on the 716 alone,” Brophy said.

Hilbert decided to beef up its offerings in athletics, online courses and to seek more international students. It added four NCAA Division III sports and launched an international online division, Hilbert College Global, in 2022, which increased enrollment by 20%.

Hilbert also began searching for a career college it could acquire to increase its online and short-term certifications.

Why a career college? Hilbert had already considered merging with another faith-based private school, St. Bonaventure University, back in 2013. The schools studied the idea for 18 months before giving up on it.

Brophy proposed that Hilbert’s board instead look for a successful career school that would allow it to grow programs in a new direction, while preserving its brand and mission.

Brophy said career colleges are in their third decade of growth, with more to come, thanks to their use of distance learning to train adults for in-demand jobs.

Over the last decade, several nonprofit career schools, like Southern New Hampshire University and Arizona State, “grew to the hundreds of thousands of students,” Brophy said.

“I think Hilbert and Valley are harbingers of the decade to come,” he said.

The college hired a corporate growth firm, Newport Advisory Partners, to find a career school “with good income-generating capacity” that meshed with its programs and Catholic values, said Laurie Boreanaz Carra, chair of Hilbert’s board of trustees.

“We finally found Valley and we really lucked out,” she said.

Valley's path

Valley was founded in 1987 as an office and secretarial school. It was still tiny – 100 students and 29 employees – and had just added medical assisting when Palmieri bought it in 2011.

At the time it had three “campuses” – rented space in Martinsburg, Beckley and Princeton, W.Va. Palmieri turned the Princeton space into an admissions office and added campuses in Cleveland and Akron, Ohio, to meet a demand for programs like medical assistant, medical front office and medical administrative assistant to serve the workforce needs of the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, among others.

Both schools’ percentage of students on financial aid is “in the high 90s” with more than half receiving federal Pell Grants for low-income students pursuing their first degree.

“We train a lot of people who are five or 10 years out of high school, who tried different things and realize they want a career,” Palmieri said. “We are approachable for students who were not at the top of their class in high school but who, with small class size and a lot of personalized attention, can succeed.”

He said Valley has graduated over 5,000 students since 2011, about 80% of them women, including many single moms receiving social services support or “making minimum wage at the window in McDonald’s.”

Valley makes it possible for students to complete entry-level training for medical office, information technology, cybersecurity, licensed practical nursing or veterinary assistant jobs in a few months and start a career path they can advance in as they gain experience and, potentially, more training.

Once they earn a diploma or associate degree, some want to go further. That’s where Hilbert can come in with its bachelor’s and master’s degrees, while making Valley courses available to its students and employees and vice versa, Brophy said.

While Valley has strong programs in allied health services, for example, Hilbert has bachelor’s programs in psychology, sports and fitness administration and a master’s in public health, he said.

How it happened

For over 10 years, until Covid hit, Palmieri “commuted” between West Virginia, Ohio and his home in Florida. Valley grew during the pandemic as more people sought remote learning. Palmieri’s staff proved they could run it without him. He decided to retire.

After Newport put them in touch, the two schools worked for 18 months on the acquisition. In the process, Brophy and Palmieri became friends, Carra said.

The two have different accrediting bodies – Valleys’ is the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges and Hilbert’s is the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Partly for that reason, Hilbert formed a separate nonprofit, Franciscan Services, to buy Valley.

Brophy declined to say how much Hilbert paid for Valley, but Carra said Hilbert’s lender, Northwest Bank, “really worked hard to find ways to make this work.”

A 2022 audit of Hilbert shows it went from a $2.6 million surplus in 2021 to a $4 million deficit last year, reflecting it more than spent the $4.5 million it received in federal pandemic aid.

But its new sports programs brought in nearly 100 new students for football alone, and it increased tuition in fall 2022 to bring in more revenue. The Valley acquisition allows it to immediately offer 10 new programs to its students and offer its 11 online programs to Valley’s.

“It explodes the number of courses on both sides,” Carra said, and over a much wider geographic footprint.

She said Franciscan Services will also begin “creating shared services model,” to where we share resources like healthcare benefits, administrative and IT services to save money.

Both Brophy and Palmieri said the bottom line is not just dollars.

Palmieri said Hilbert’s purchase of his school allows his staff to continue “the mission of helping people turn their lives around.”

“I don’t think most people realize how much the mission of career colleges matches those of small, private colleges,” he added. “We both do a lot of good, and it’s repeated hundreds of times with institutions across the country. I think there are many more matches like this possible in the future.”