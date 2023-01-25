Hilbert College to acquire Valley College

Hilbert College will acquire a small, career-focused college with campuses in West Virginia and Ohio.

Hilbert's Board of Trustees has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Valley College, a for-profit college that primarily serves adult students in transitional parts of their lives. Hilbert is a private, four-year Catholic Franciscan college based in Hamburg.

Together, the colleges will serve more than 2,000 students in traditional and online programs, Hilbert officials said.

"This is an important step forward in Hilbert’s strategic plan, strengthening both institutions," Hilbert College board chair Laurie Boreanaz Carra said in a statement. "The breadth of programs, modalities, and locations across Hilbert and Valley College position them both to thrive."

Hilbert College President Michael Brophy said the acquisition will allow both institutions to serve a bigger variety of students. Both colleges offer programs in industries that are needed around the country, such as cybersecurity at Hilbert and medical coding and billing at Valley.

"This allows us to bring a college into our fold and work with them that in many ways is very similar in terms of our Franciscan mission of access," Brophy said in an interview with The Buffalo News.

To facilitate the acquisition, Hilbert's board formed a new nonprofit entity called Franciscan Services. The two colleges will operate independently in a "small but mighty" consortium, Brophy said.

The acquisition will further sustain the consistent growth they've experienced in recent years, Brophy said.

Hilbert saw a 20% enrollment increase in 2022, due in large measure to new online and athletic programs. Its largest enrollments are in business, criminal justice, forensic science, cybersecurity, communication and psychology.

Valley has raised enrollment from 100 students to more than 1,000 in the past 10 years. Its largest enrollments are in the health and allied health areas.

"We want to continue to grow because in our sector at this point in time, small is not good," Brophy said. "Small classrooms are good. Advising relationships and mentor relationships are really important. But the overall scale of the college is best served if we can move into a slightly larger setting."

"Through this strategic acquisition, both Hilbert College and Valley College are leaning into the changes affecting higher education, including declining high school graduation rates, increasing workforce development needs, and regional and national higher education trends,” Valley College President Tony Palmieri said in a statement.

Franciscan Services will begin to review consortium-like efficiencies that the colleges could achieve through shared services agreements. The two institutions could save money on things like textbooks and technology, Brophy said.

The acquisition will also expand opportunities for students, Brophy said. Through Valley College, students can earn certifications and associate degrees and then continue on to study for bachelor's and master's degrees at Hilbert.

"It'll create, essentially, an internal pipeline that allows Valley to portray the value of the relationship to their prospective students," Brophy said. "But then allows for Hilbert College Global (the college's online program) in particular to serve students coming out of Valley who want a (bachelor's) degree as well."

Brophy said he believes this kind of acquisition – a small not-for-profit Catholic college acquiring through its trustees a small private career college – is the first of its kind.

Hilbert will also extend its tuition waiver to Valley employees and their dependents, Brophy said, helping both colleges recruit and retain talent.

The acquisition is subject to state, federal and accreditation approvals. Brophy said he is hopeful the acquisition will be completed by the spring.