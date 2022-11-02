Highway maintenance firm paves way for new facility in Alden

A growing road maintenance and repair company that wants to relocate its production and maintenance operation from Cheektowaga to a new and larger facility in Alden is seeking tax breaks from Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

Highway Rehabilitation Corp., a downstate company that specializes in "hot-in-place" asphalt milling and recycling, is seeking to build a 23,000-square-foot industrial facility on Walden Avenue, where it can produce and maintain asphalt machinery and equipment for use across the state and New England.

Highway Rehabilitation is asking the ECIDA for $308,875 in sales tax breaks, $29,250 in mortgage-recording tax breaks, and an unspecified property tax break, citing the rise in interest rates and the increased cost of materials and fuel.

Otherwise, the firm would have to put the project on hold, sign a new lease on its current space where rent is rising 30%, and remove some of the equipment it currently has from its property, said Tom Colella, the company's president.

"Without this new facility, we will not be able to store or service any more equipment, stopping our growth and causing us to reduce the number of employees we have," Colella wrote in the company's application to the IDA.

Hot-in-place asphalt recycling is an increasingly popular method of road repair and maintenance that rehabilitates and restores deteriorated asphalt, extending the life of a road surface while minimizing the need for new materials. It eliminates pavement surface cracks, uses resized, remixed and recoated aggregate to restore the material's flexibility, and takes less construction time, making it more cost-effective and energy-efficient.

The company was founded in 1981 by Ken Carr, who owned and operated the business for almost 40 years, before he turned over management and then ownership to two of his deputies, Michael Haggerty and Colella.

Today, three years later, its process and equipment are used by state transportation departments in New York, Massachusetts, Maine and Vermont, as well as towns and counties throughout the Northeast, the company said.

Its main office is in Brewster, but its manufacturing and maintenance operations – where it produces its custom-designed recycling "trains" – are located at 100 Stradtman St. in Cheektowaga. And it's added 10 full-time employees.

However, it's now outgrown its space, and doesn't have room to expand there, according to the ECIDA application.

Colella said officials explored other options in Cheektowaga and Depew, including the Western New York BICS recycling facility at 4284 Walden, which needed too much work and lacked parking, and a property at 5636 Transit Road that needs "tons of electrical work" and also didn't have enough parking.

The company also asked Uniland Development Co. about a property the firm owns off Walden, but the price of $65,000 per acre "was out of our price range," Colella said.

Instead, the company found a vacant 18-acre industrial site in Alden, which it has under contract to acquire from HRC Properties of Brewster for $550,000. Plans for the $5.23 million project call for construction of the facility at 11061 Walden, with 21,000 square feet of shop and production space and 2,000 square feet for offices, as well as a fenced-in parking area to store the equipment and supplies.

If approved, construction could begin immediately, with completion by May 2023. The company would relocate 67 jobs, and expects to add 15 new positions within two years, paying an average of $67,200.

"This new building is critical to our growth," Colella said.