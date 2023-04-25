Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is relocating its Buffalo offices and workforce to the top five floors of Seneca One tower, moving out of its mostly vacant longtime office building on West Genesee Street after 16 years because it no longer needs that much space to accommodate its mostly hybrid or fully remote staff.

In a reflection of the dramatic workplace shift that resulted from the pandemic, the region's largest health insurer told its 1,400 local employees on Tuesday that the company would move its offices next year from its eight-story headquarters building near City Hall to a small portion of the city's tallest building, adjacent to Canalside.

That will put the company closer to other services and small businesses in downtown Buffalo, such as restaurants, coffee shops and pharmacies, as well as the burgeoning waterfront. And it demonstrates a renewed commitment to the city's urban core, while still right-sizing the company's space for its future needs, officials said.

"We have more workers in a hybrid capacity, but we also want to be able to offer them a work environment that is exciting to them when they’re in the office," said Dr. Michael Edbauer, president of the local subsidiary of Pittsburgh-based Highmark Inc. "We think the amenities in Seneca One will allow that, and the proximity to downtown will also be attractive."

Under a new 10-year lease with Douglas Development Corp., the company will occupy the 34th through 38th floors in the tower, totaling 99,865 square feet of space. Additionally, workers will receive free parking in the tower's underground garage or the parking ramp across Washington Street, and will have access to building amenities like the cafeteria.

Meanwhile, the new lease means the tower will now be 75% occupied – a remarkable turnaround for an enormous complex that was completely empty just seven years ago.

"What an addition to the city," said developer Douglas Jemal, owner of Douglas Development. "I’m certainly satisfied with the way things are going, especially with what we’ve gone through in the last two and a half years."

On the surface, the move by Highmark would appear to represent a dramatic downsizing of space. However, that's actually about the same amount of space that it is currently using at 257 W. Genesee, where it actively uses 145,000 square feet.

"Somebody’s who been working here today at the time of the move will not see a reduction in the occupied space from a square footage point of view," Edbauer said.

That's because while it leases the entire 473,220-square-foot building and adjacent parking ramp, it now has employees working on only three of the eight floors because most of its workforce is remote, most of the time. Employees also use the gym, conference rooms and other shared space on the first floor, totaling 61,000 square feet. But the rest of its space in the building is mostly empty.

Yet the size of Highmark's Buffalo workforce has remained steady, if not grown, Edbauer said, citing 50 to 60 new union hires just in the last month. And it's added more than 200 employees since moving into the building in 2007.

"This is not a decrease in the number of employees," he said. "We're actually still actively hiring."

What changed is the work pattern. Highmark – previously HealthNow New York – has long had a flexible policy allowing employees to work from home once or twice a week. Prior to Covid, though, the vast majority of workers still came into the office regularly.

But since the pandemic, the number of employees coming to work downtown – while higher than during the worst of the shutdown – has dropped significantly.

As with many companies, office attendance varies significantly by the day. As many as 350 to 400 employees come to the office on some days, but the average presence is only about 125 to 150 workers, Edbauer said.

That's a level the company wants to increase – it could accommodate up to 800 hybrid workers in its space – but officials don't expect to reverse the trend.

"We’re continuing to move to have people back to a greater degree," Edbauer said. "It’s not going to ever be back to pre-pandemic, but we are doing things to have teams come into the office on a regular basis to have the interactions that are very important for teams to continue to work."

Additionally, even before the pandemic struck in 2020 and wreaked havoc on work trends, the insurer still didn't occupy the entire building, Edbauer said.

While the facility was originally built exclusively for HealthNow in 2007, the insurer has subleased portions of the building to other tenants for years. Current subtenants include the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, Invest Buffalo Niagara, Amerigroup and the Buffalo Center for Health Equity.

So rather than pay for eight floors when it only uses half of them, Highmark decided to look elsewhere, so it can reduce its overhead costs and operate more efficiently. Executives and its local board of directors explored "numerous opportunities within the downtown market and surrounding areas," and even considered "a significant reduction" of its current space, before settling on Seneca One, the company said in a statement.

The relocation will represent the latest of several moves for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York since it was founded in 1936. Previous headquarters included its original home at 374 Delaware Ave. from 1936 to 1942, followed by 888 Delaware, 298 Main St. and 1901 Main St.

Then it teamed up in 2005 with Indianapolis-based Duke Realty Corp. to buy and redevelop the former Buffalo Gas Light Co. behind City Hall, in a $110 million brownfield cleanup and construction project that created a modern new glass and brick headquarters while incorporating a 60-foot stone wall that dated to 1848. Upon completion in 2007, the company leased the building from Duke, which later sold it to Cole Real Estate Investments of Phoenix.

It's now owned by Orion Office REIT, also of Phoenix.

Highmark will make its newest move in April 2024, shortly before its current lease expires in July 2024. It will join M&T Bank Corp.'s new technology hub, as well as 43North and its incubator companies, Serendipity Labs and Odoo as tenants in the Seneca One tower. The insurer also will retain the ability to add more space in the tower in the future if needed.

"We’ve been in the city all those years, and we’re glad we’re continuing that tradition," Edbauer said. "We have a long history of sponsoring events at Canalside. We’re looking forward to now being even closer to that."