Highmark reports $58 million loss for 2021, while Univera parent records profit; both saw expenses rise

So the health plan knew what was coming in 2021, as pent-up demand for elective surgeries took hold and as more people were severely ill last year – the result of delayed routine care in the pandemic's early days.

Multiple waves of Covid-19 also added more cost, by way of testing, vaccines and treatment expenses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

So while Highmark's revenue grew almost 5% to $3.1 billion in 2021 as it gained more members, its expenses grew much faster. The health plan reimbursed doctors, hospitals and other health care providers $2.79 billion last year, up 14% from 2020.

Between 2019 and 2020, by comparison, medical expenses went up only $42 million, or 1.7%.

Despite the down year, Highmark remains on solid financial footing. The health plan's state-mandated reserves total $637 million.

"Given our past capabilities and our past performances, we've had the stability and the wherewithal to withstand something like Covid coming through for the last two years," said Dr. Michael Edbauer, president of Highmark Western and Northeastern New York.