Highmark reports $58 million loss for 2021, while Univera parent records profit; both saw expenses rise

Highmark of Western and Northeastern New York lost $58 million last year – its first loss in six years – as the health insurer grappled with rising expenses from Covid-19.
But one of its competitors, the Rochester-based owner of Univera Healthcare, still was profitable, despite higher expenses from the pandemic.
Highmark, which changed its name from HealthNow New York a year ago after completing its affiliation with Pittsburgh-based Highmark Inc., reported a loss of about $58 million on revenue of $3.1 billion. That ends the Buffalo-based plan's streak of six straight years of a positive operating margin.
Meanwhile, Excellus Health Plan, Univera's Rochester-based parent company, reported $117.6 million in net income, on revenue of $6.6 billion.
Amherst-based Independent Health isn't required to file its annual report with the state Department of Financial Services until March 31.
Here's an overview of what Highmark and Excellus reported:
Highmark
The dynamic of two very different years of the pandemic were evident in Highmark Western and Northeastern New York's results.
In 2020, as many people delayed medical care or couldn't gain access to care as they normally would, Highmark reported net income of $10.2 million.
So the health plan knew what was coming in 2021, as pent-up demand for elective surgeries took hold and as more people were severely ill last year – the result of delayed routine care in the pandemic's early days.
Multiple waves of Covid-19 also added more cost, by way of testing, vaccines and treatment expenses.
So while Highmark's revenue grew almost 5% to $3.1 billion in 2021 as it gained more members, its expenses grew much faster. The health plan reimbursed doctors, hospitals and other health care providers $2.79 billion last year, up 14% from 2020.
Between 2019 and 2020, by comparison, medical expenses went up only $42 million, or 1.7%.
Despite the down year, Highmark remains on solid financial footing. The health plan's state-mandated reserves total $637 million.
"Given our past capabilities and our past performances, we've had the stability and the wherewithal to withstand something like Covid coming through for the last two years," said Dr. Michael Edbauer, president of Highmark Western and Northeastern New York.
The plan also incurred expenses last year, especially in information technology, tied to its affiliation with Highmark, which Edbauer should lead to future savings as it gains scale and more technical capabilities.
Edbauer received total compensation of $1.24 million last year. David Anderson, who retired as CEO at the end of last year, received compensation of $2.8 million last year.
Univera
Excellus, which includes Univera, also saw spending for medical benefits increase, with costs rising $635 million, or about 12%, last year.
In total, it paid $5.9 billion in medical benefits, or 89% of every premium dollar collected.
The health plan also maintained strong reserves, at $1.5 billion at the end of 2021.
The health plan's net income has averaged 2.1% of premiums over the last two decades, and it aims for a margin of about 2%, Univera spokesperson Peter Kates said.
The 2021 result fell slightly short of that. In 2020, Excellus posted net income of about $97 million, or 1.6% of premium revenue.
Excellus paid Christopher Booth, who retired in May as CEO, total compensation last year of nearly $4.5 million. New CEO Jim Reed made $1.8 million.
Univera President Arthur Wingerter, the plan's top Buffalo executive, was paid about $580,000 last year.
