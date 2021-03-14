Highmark defends $10 million contribution in face of criticism

As part of its new affiliation, Highmark Western and Northeastern New York – formerly HealthNow New York – will contribute $10 million toward improving racial and health inequities in the Western New York and Albany areas.
But should it be more?
The $10 million contribution is being criticized as far too small by some in the Buffalo Niagara region's philanthropic community.
They argue the financial commitment ought to be dramatically larger given the size and scope of the agreement between Highmark Inc. and HealthNow New York.
They say the $10 million contribution is a fraction of the payout that resulted from other deals involving health insurers in New York.
And they are calling for state officials to get involved.
"This is the last opportunity that the leadership of this institution [HealthNow] had to make a commitment to our community ongoing," said Robert D. Gioia, president of the John R. Oishei Foundation.
"I would say their effort is, the best way I can describe it is, pathetic," Gioia said. "I can't speak enough to it. It's what I see."
Officials with Highmark Western and Northeastern New York say its critics misunderstand how Pittsburgh-based Highmark and Buffalo-based HealthNow New York came together: as an affiliation, not a merger.
And local Highmark officials say the $10 million commitment is on top of, not in place of, what HealthNow New York has contributed annually in Western New York and the Albany region, and will continue to give.
"There wasn't a purchase,” said Julie Snyder, vice president of community affairs for Highmark Western and Northeastern New York. “No dollars have exchanged. Highmark Pennsylvania can no more send their [financial] reserves up the Thruway to us than we can do likewise."
Highmark, a $19 billion nonprofit, and HealthNow New York announced their agreement to affiliate last June. They finalized the deal March 1. The $10 million charitable contribution was announced as part of the deal, along with job protection assurances.
Critics call the $10 million commitment inadequate. They cite examples of combinations involving other health plans in New York State that produced a far bigger charitable payoff.
Those examples include Excellus’ acquisition of Univera Healthcare, which created $100 million in charitable assets to form the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York; Wellpoint’s acquisition of Empire Blue Cross resulting in $250 million committed to create the New York State Health Foundation; MVP's acquisition of Preferred Care generating $232 million in charitable assets to form the Greater Rochester Health Foundation; and Centene's takeover of Fidelis creating $3.2 billion in charitable assets to start the Mother Cabrini Foundation.
The Highmark-HealthNow agreement should make its own large impact for the community's benefit, Gioia said.
"I don't care if it's an acquisition. I don't care if it's an affiliation. I don't care if it's an outright merger,” he said. “It's a change in control that is now going to be taking place in Pittsburgh, Pa., not in Buffalo, N.Y., and that is an event where you had an opportunity to really make a statement of what you thought of Western New York, and that's why it's pathetic."
Local Highmark officials strongly dispute those claims. They say the distinction between an affiliation and a merger is an important one. And they say the other cases cited by critics were mergers or acquisitions, where control of assets changed hands, unlike this deal.
"It's a bit of an apples and oranges when people are saying, ‘How come the affiliation between HealthNow to become part of Highmark was different than the other ones?’ ” said Dr. Michael Edbauer, president of Highmark Western and Northeastern New York.
“It is, because it truly is a different mechanism, a different corporate structure, and it ensures the dollars stay within the communities that we serve," he said.
By law, HealthNow’s reserves – which totaled $667 million at the end of 2020 – must remain in New York State, Snyder said.
"To sort of look at a company's reserve position, and especially a nonprofit company's reserve position, and assume that those dollars are liquid and free for philanthropy is really misguided when it comes to our core mission,” she said. “Our core mission is to be a health insurer."
Critics are pushing for more answers and action. Leaders of six philanthropic organizations co-signed a letter to state Attorney General Letitia James, asking her to step in.
"We ask that your office demand that a far more appropriate amount of charitable funds be required as a condition of this transaction," the letter said. "This decision could have a significant impact – for better or worse – on our ability to meet the health needs of underserved populations in our region."
The letter was signed by Gioia along with leaders of the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York, the Gebbie Foundation, the Cullen Foundation, the First Niagara Foundation and the Greater Rochester Health Foundation.
Cheryl Smith Fisher, chair of the board of trustees of the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York, said she considers the Highmark-HealthNow New York deal an acquisition, despite what Highmark officials say.
"You can't just call it something else and get away with it,” she said.
Fisher said she wants to hear what the attorney general has to say about the deal.
"I'm not buying until I see proof that it is finished and done and approved,” she said. “If it is, then we still have a public case to make, a public relations case."
Nora OBrien-Suric, president of the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York, said a larger financial commitment stemming from the Highmark-HealthNow deal would help address urgent health care needs, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Charitable funds could supplement some of these health providers, in order to reach more people,” she said. “We know that in the Black and brown communities that we've got really poor health outcomes. A lot more can be done in those areas to create more accessibility and education.”
Highmark Western and Northeastern New York officials say it is incorrect to describe the deal as anything but an affiliation. They say the terms call for its headquarters to remain in Erie County.
“The control doesn't move to Highmark,” Edbauer said. “We are affiliated. We certainly are going to take advantage of many of the services and capabilities that are available through Highmark. That's the whole idea of the scale, and that was very intentional."
Highmark Western and Northeastern New York says its deal was approved by its primary regulators, the state Department of Health and the Department of Financial Services. And Edbauer said Highmark officials have been available to the attorney general for any questions about the deal.
Snyder said HealthNow makes more than $6 million in annual contributions through its Blue Fund and corporate partnerships, and those activities will continue. Since it was launched in 2018, the Blue Fund has granted $6.9 million in Western New York alone.
The $10 million pledged contribution – $2 million a year for five years – will be awarded through grants, starting this year. The funds will support “programs, services and initiatives aimed at addressing health disparities” in the 21 counties where Highmark Western and Northeastern New York operates.
"None of the other giving will go away,” Snyder said. “We will continue to do the Blue Fund."
The two sides remain at odds over the contribution commitment from the affiliation. Edbauer was asked about the blunt criticism Highmark Western and Northeastern New York has faced.
"I think it comes out of people's passion for the community, which we certainly understand and respect," he said.
Matt Glynn