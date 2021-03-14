Highmark defends $10 million contribution in face of criticism

"I'm not buying until I see proof that it is finished and done and approved,” she said. “If it is, then we still have a public case to make, a public relations case."

Nora OBrien-Suric, president of the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York, said a larger financial commitment stemming from the Highmark-HealthNow deal would help address urgent health care needs, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Charitable funds could supplement some of these health providers, in order to reach more people,” she said. “We know that in the Black and brown communities that we've got really poor health outcomes. A lot more can be done in those areas to create more accessibility and education.”

Highmark Western and Northeastern New York officials say it is incorrect to describe the deal as anything but an affiliation. They say the terms call for its headquarters to remain in Erie County.

“The control doesn't move to Highmark,” Edbauer said. “We are affiliated. We certainly are going to take advantage of many of the services and capabilities that are available through Highmark. That's the whole idea of the scale, and that was very intentional."