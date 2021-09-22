 Skip to main content
Highmark Blue Fund awards $2.45 million in grants
Highmark Blue Fund awards $2.45 million in grants

Highmark Blue Fund

Highmark BlueCross BlueShield is awarding $2.45 million in grants to support 12 Western New York health projects.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is awarding $2.45 million in Blue Fund grants to 12 health-based projects in Western New York.

The largest individual grant, for $290,000, was awarded to Crisis Services, to expand its 24-hour crisis hotline program to include text and chat functions.

The other recipients are: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County, $264,000; Neighborhood Health Center, $250,000; Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, $240,000; Healthy Community Alliance, $240,000; and Niagara Falls Housing Authority, $226,000.

Also: FeedMore WNY, $200,000; United Memorial Medical Center, $200,000; Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, $175,000; Spectrum Health & Human Services, $165,000; Project Stork, $100,000; and WNY Women's Foundation, $100,000.

Matt Glynn

