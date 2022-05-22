 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highmark BCBSWNY, labor union approve three-year labor contract

The BlueCross BlueShield headquarters at the Highmark building. (Derek Gee/News file photo)

The region's largest health insurer and the union representing 375 of its downtown Buffalo employees have approved a new three-year labor contract that maintains peace through April 2025.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York said Sunday that an "overwhelming majority" of the members of OPEIU Local 153 had ratified the new agreement on Sunday, after negotiations between union leaders and company management.

The agreement includes several changes, including continuing to allow remote work by employees.

Highmark – formerly Buffalo-based HealthNow New York before its acquisition by Pittsburgh-based Highmark – is the only local health insurer with a unionized workforce, which dates back decades. The employees covered by the union are in mostly office, customer service and clerical jobs, while nearly half of the health plan's customers belong to employer groups with unionized workforces.

“Our employees represented by OPEIU, Local 153 are some of our most important brand ambassadors," Highmark BCBSWNY President Dr. Michael Edbauer said. "They are on the front lines in our customer service and administrative areas, serving invaluable roles for the company. You hear us say that we are the only local health insurance company with union representation because that means a lot to us and our members."

