Higher energy prices give a boost to National Fuel

Rising oil and natural gas prices are a good thing for National Fuel Gas Co.

The Amherst-based energy company's profits jumped by 40%, topping analyst estimates. The company also raised its earning guidance for the rest of the year by almost 2%.

The jump in oil and natural gas prices allowed National Fuel's operating profits from its energy drilling business to more than double during the final three months of last year.

One reason for that growth was the launch of its FM100 pipeline, which went into service in December and gives the company more ability to move natural gas from its wells in western Pennsylvania to markets elsewhere.

The $35 million pipeline "is an important, long-term, valuable outlet" for the company's natural gas, said David P. Bauer, National Fuel's president and chief executive officer.

Also pushing National Fuel's earnings higher was the powerful combination of rising prices and rising production from its natural gas drilling business, centered primarily in the western half of Pennsylvania. The company's natural gas production grew by 7% during its first fiscal quarter, while the prices it received for that gas were up by 17%.