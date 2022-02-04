 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Higher energy prices give a boost to National Fuel
0 comments

Higher energy prices give a boost to National Fuel

Support this work for $1 a month
National Fuel HICKEY

David Bauer at National Fuel headquarters.

 John Hickey/News file photo

Rising oil and natural gas prices are a good thing for National Fuel Gas Co.

The Amherst-based energy company's profits jumped by 40%, topping analyst estimates. The company also raised its earning guidance for the rest of the year by almost 2%.

The jump in oil and natural gas prices allowed National Fuel's operating profits from its energy drilling business to more than double during the final three months of last year.

One reason for that growth was the launch of its FM100 pipeline, which went into service in December and gives the company more ability to move natural gas from its wells in western Pennsylvania to markets elsewhere.

The $35 million pipeline "is an important, long-term, valuable outlet" for the company's natural gas, said David P. Bauer, National Fuel's president and chief executive officer.

Also pushing National Fuel's earnings higher was the powerful combination of rising prices and rising production from its natural gas drilling business, centered primarily in the western half of Pennsylvania. The company's natural gas production grew by 7% during its first fiscal quarter, while the prices it received for that gas were up by 17%.

National Fuel's adjusted profits, which exclude one-time items and charges, grew to $135.9 million, or $1.48 per share, compared with $97 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier. The earnings topped analyst forecasts by 13 cents per share.

The company also said it expects the higher energy prices to persist, prompting it to hike its earnings forecast for the fiscal year that ends in September by 10 cents per share to between $5.20 and $5.50 per share.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Money matters: Installing financial wisdom to children

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News