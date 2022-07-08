Higher education partnerships are popping up all over

Trocaire-Roswell Park among new partners in WNY higher education

As the drive to play a role in Western New York’s economic development intensifies, colleges and universities are seeking partnerships like never before – partnerships with employers, partnerships with state and community organizations, even partnerships with each other.

Here’s a look at three new partnerships involving WNY higher education institutions and other entities that stand to benefit the partners, students and the region.

Trocaire and Roswell Park

Trocaire College and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center are teaming up improve career pathways for students in Trocaire’s health sciences programs with the new Roswell Scholars program.

The program, which starts in the fall, will allow 10 Trocaire students a year to work on-site at Roswell Park to learn about potential careers, with the goal of being hired upon completion of their degrees.

Roswell Park will provide mentors and job shadowing, as well as professional development seminars to students accepted into the program. The private Catholic college in Buffalo will provide annual $1,000 scholarships to participants and tailor educational programming to connect their Roswell Park experience to their curriculum and training.

Students and graduates of the program will get a chance to apply and interview for open positions they are qualified for at Roswell Park, said Trocaire President Bassam M. Deeb.

“With the demand for a well-trained healthcare workforce continuing to increase, the Roswell Scholars program is an opportunity for our students to go beyond the clinical experience and understand firsthand the variety of career opportunities available for them at one of the top cancer centers in the country, right in our own backyard,” Deeb said.

“Our partnership with Roswell Park seeks to create a career pipeline, exposing students to different aspects of healthcare throughout their college years and preparing Roswell Park’s potential future workforce in the process.”

Second-year Trocaire students will be applying for the program this summer.

Niagara and New York State

Niagara University is working with the New York Department of State and Empire State Development to create an academic innovation hub and downtown community space in Niagara Falls’ Bridge District as part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The deal allows Niagara to buy the First Congregational United Church of Christ at 822 Cleveland Ave. and renovate it to create a center for community outreach to assist area residents with early childhood development, economic development, community collaborations and health and wellness while providing learning opportunities for students.

Niagara will invest $2.5 million in the project, including a $1.1 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award through the Department of State and ESD.

The arrangement allows the 168-year-old church, whose congregation has dwindled in recent years, to continue using the sanctuary space for Sunday worship and other activities while funding needed repairs and renovations that the church could no longer afford.

The initiative will save a historic building, open it to community use and give Niagara “a high-profile community presence to support direct neighborhood outreach, academic and civic programming, and historical and cultural events,” the state said in a statement.

“This project underscores the indispensable role that universities serve as anchors for urban revitalization, economic development and the overall quality of life within a community,” said New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez. “The establishment of this innovation hub in the Bridge District will enhance the vibrancy and vitality of this rising Niagara Falls neighborhood and the region.”

Jamestown CC and SUNY-Fredonia

SUNY-Fredonia and SUNY-Jamestown Community College are joining forces to make attaining a bachelor’s degree more accessible to the Southern Tier starting this fall.

The colleges are partnering to allow JCC graduates to complete bachelor’s degree programs offered at Fredonia through classes held entirely on the JCC campus. The initial rollout of the collaboration – dubbed “JCC + FRED: Bachelor’s Opportunities Locally Delivered” – will include childhood inclusive education, early childhood/childhood education and business administration.

The goal is to make it easier for JCC grads who have completed an associate’s degree in these areas to go on for their bachelor’s degree. Classes will be available in late afternoon and evening to accommodate working adults and non-traditional students.

“Business administration and education are both high-demand career areas,” said Daniel DeMarte, president of JCC. “Bringing these bachelor’s degree opportunities to JCC will make them more accessible to students who find it difficult to attend classes on the Fredonia campus.”

SUNY Fredonia faculty will teach courses on the Jamestown campus, with a live feed available for JCC’s Cattaraugus County campus to serve students in Olean and surrounding areas, said Fredonia President Stephen H. Kolison Jr.

"This collaboration with JCC is the latest example of how SUNY Fredonia is fulfilling its mission to serve the citizens of this region," Kolison said.

