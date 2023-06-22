A Buffalo-based startup tackling the retention issue in higher education got a boost in its ongoing funding round.

Arbol received $100,000 from the Western New York Impact Investment Fund as part of a larger pre-seed round that so far has raised $350,000 to help expand its operations in Buffalo. That brings Arbol’s funding support to at least $450,000.

The University at Buffalo invested $250,000 in the round through its Buffalo Innovation Seed Fund, following a previous investment of $100,000 in the company through its Cultivator program.

Other investors also are expected to contribute to the round before it closes this summer.

Led by co-founders David Gonzalez and Favio Osorio, Arbol is gearing up to launch its software with at least four local colleges this summer and into the fall semester, in an effort to keep thousands of students on track toward graduation. Arbol, headquartered at 701 Ellicott St., then expects to expand beyond Western New York in 2024.

“This is a dynamic time at Arbol, as we prepare to unveil the first version of our software platform, launch with a growing list of colleges and add new members to our team,” said Gonzalez, company CEO. “Favio and I are acutely aware of the interconnection between financial struggle and college performance, and believe we are poised to be a major part of the solution.”

The company was inspired by the experiences of Gonzalez and Osorio as minority, first-generation college students.

Arbol is focused on improving the dropout rates in American higher education. Its tech platform allows students to monitor their financial trajectory. Arbol also provides colleges with a dashboard that helps them identify students who are at risk of dropping out for financial reasons. More than 2 million students are currently enrolled at U.S. colleges serving low- to middle-income students.

“Arbol is tackling a serious problem faced by many college students,” said Richard Kim, director of Startup Ventures at UB. “We are happy to continue supporting the Arbol team’s growth and are excited to see what they achieve going forward.”

“Arbol is building a high-growth software business that supports financially vulnerable students as they pursue their dreams,” WNY Impact Investment Fund CEO Tom Quinn said. “It’s got an incredible opportunity in the years ahead.”

One of Arbol’s clients is the Buffalo State Foundation, which is pursuing grant funding that will allow it to introduce the platform to hundreds of incoming students this summer.

“Arbol’s business model provides a unique answer to an age-old problem in our industry,” said James Finnerty Sr., Buffalo State vice president for institutional advancement and executive director of the Buffalo State Foundation. “For the first time, colleges can identify vulnerable students before they reach a financial crisis, helping them continue towards their degree and to build a brighter future.”