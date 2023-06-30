Soaring interest rates have prompted a shift in strategy for building single-family homes on the vacant lots of one block of a Buffalo neighborhood. But the revised plan may lead to more homes being built, while keeping the new houses in an affordable price range.

Officials say if the Adams Street Infill Housing Initiative succeeds, the concept could be replicated in other parts of the city, revitalizing more vacant lots.

Mayor Byron Brown and partners in this program unveiled the idea a year ago. The plan: build as many as 10 new homes on vacant lots on Adams Street, between Sycamore and Genesee streets, at the edge of downtown.

The city provided 24 vacant lots that were turned into 12 parcels. Evans Bank would provide a $2 million construction loan, at a below-market interest rate. The Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corp., or BENLIC, which is a land bank, would contribute $500,000 to the project and oversee development of the homes.

Once the homes were built, MMB Realty Group, a minority- and women-owned brokerage based in the city, would manage the sales. The objective was for the homes to sell in the $200,000 to $250,000 range.

Last September, BENLIC chose Severyn Development, a Lancaster-based home builder, as the developer. Severyn planned to build seven homes, and construction was expected to get underway this spring.

But the financial landscape has changed the program since it was announced. Interest rates have skyrocketed, driving up the cost of construction and the projected sale price of the homes.

"The whole market basically changed and did a flip on us," said Jocelyn Gordon, BENLIC's executive director.

Still, project backers have identified an opportunity to keep the program on track, in the form of funding available through the Affordable Homeownership Opportunity Program, or AHOP, that was included in the state budget. The program supports projects that create opportunities for first-time homebuyers.

An application on behalf of the Adams Street Infill Project has been submitted to the state Department of Housing and Community Renewal to secure eligibility for AHOP funding. The partners hope to get on the board's August agenda. If approved, AHOP would provide subsidies tied to the income level of the buyers of the homes.

"We are trying to help the homeowner that just needs that leg up – they have a job, they are working, but a down payment is really hard," Gordon said.

The revised program could lead to 10 to 12 new single-family homes being built on the Adams Street block, she added. "The good thing about us pivoting is, it will allow us to do more homes."

One of the block's longtime residents, Albert Hunley, said he has been maintaining a vacant lot adjacent to his property where a home was demolished years ago. Hunley said he previously attempted to buy the parcel, but was told by an employee at City Hall that he couldn't buy it, due to the size of the lot he already owns. And he was told the parcel was slated for private development.

Hunley has lived on the street for 16 years with his family. He said he wants to hear more information about plans for the new homes on the way.

David Nasca, Evans Bank's president and CEO, said the bank remains committed to the Adams Street infill program.

"We intend to finance the development – that's what we're working through," Nasca said. "And we intend to help the homebuyers with their mortgages."

"This was always set up to be a pilot program and to be able to make it replicable for anybody, not just (Evans Bank)," he said. "We wanted to make it a tool that could be used in other areas of the city."

Gordon said the land bank will be required to have some equity in the project, and she sees an opportunity for the real estate brokerage, MMB, to still have a role in the program, as well.

The long-range goal is to bring new life to vacant parcels in neighborhoods throughout the city, following a wave of demolitions.

"It's sort of a proof of concept," Gordon said. "We want to show that it can work and that we can do more."

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH ...

Alden State Bank's branch renovation

Alden State Bank's branch renovation

Then: Alden State Bank last year paid $180,000 for a building at 13200 Broadway in Alden, reclaiming some history in the process. Once renovated, the bank will move its retail operations from down the street, at 13216 Broadway. The 13216 Broadway building will remain Alden State Bank's headquarters and administrative offices. The building at 13200 is where Alden State Bank operated from 1925 to 1963. The most recent occupant, the Alden Advertiser, moved to a different location.

Now: Alden State Bank has hired BRD Construction for the work, said Steve Woodard, the bank's president and CEO. The bank is awaiting approvals from the village to move forward on the project.

