Despite a threat of a lawsuit from a neighbor, Christopher and Matthew Siano's HES Properties have won two variances needed for a new apartment building on Grant Street after cutting the size of the project in half.

HES Properties is proposing to construct a three-story, 5,800-square-foot building on a vacant site at 386 Grant.

Plans call for an 800-square-foot retail space and a handicapped-accessible apartment on the first floor, with two apartments each on the next two floors. All of the units would be one bedroom in size.

HES sought variances to locate its main entrance on the side of the building instead of on Grant Street because the sidewalk is very narrow, so a door opening outward would open into the right-of-way, potentially hitting pedestrians.

That's also part of the reason why the developer sought a 30-inch setback for the building, to allow more room for the bus stop at that site to have a bench. Additionally, the apartment building on one side protrudes into the right-of-way by 12 inches, while the house to the north is set back 11 feet, so Siano wanted a transition between them.

The project is scaled down from a prior $2.4 million plan for nine apartments and a commercial space, in a 10,800-square-foot building.

Neighbor Syed Ali, who owns 388 Grant, objected vehemently again to the project as he did two years ago. He said Siano used a jackhammer to break up part of a shared driveway between the two properties that had been used by Ali's immigrant tenants to park at least one car for years, scaring his tenants and shaking the house.

And he threatened to take legal action "if our tenants are harmed and the driveway is not put back into the shape it was in."

"He’s violating the law. He doesn’t care about anyone but himself," Ali said. "We oppose this project because it’s going to cause environmental hazards. It’s going to impact our tenants next door," Ali said.

In other ZBA action:

Preferred Parking Service of Charlotte, N.C., and Jacksonville, Fla.-based CSX Corp. sought three variances to convert a vacant rail property at 179 Louisiana St. into a 167-space parking lot, but still needs a coastal consistency determination, so it was tabled. Representatives of both CSX, which owns the property, and Preferred Parking, which is managing it, say they want to make better use of the property and improve its appearance.

A request for four variances for new signage at Douglas Jemal's new Hotel Richardson were tabled because the contractor from Ace Flag Co. put the public notice in the wrong place. "Another developer tried to open this hotel, and it failed," said Ace's Chad Vosseller, referring to the former Hotel Henry. "We went around and asked people, employees, the reason for it failing. The overwhelming response was that we couldn’t find it."

Bank on Buffalo is seeking to put up a 2,509-square-foot masonry storage building at 734 Northland Ave. – just two blocks from its branch at the Northland Workforce Training Center – to contain a new mobile bank branch truck that it purchased. The bank plans to drive the truck to different areas of the city on various days, allowing residents in neighborhoods without a bank to access services, but would store it in the Northland building, which would also contain technology equipment to access accounts, as well as a vault room. However, the plan called for high fencing and barbed wire, and a city attorney questioned if mobile bank branches are permitted by state law.