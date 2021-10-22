Here's the pitch: 43North finalists ready for action

The startup says it wants to make college counseling services available to all students, not just those from affluent backgrounds, and created a platform blending technology and one-on-one counseling.

The company's name stands for "access, knowledge and achievement leading to admission."

BetterMynd

Buffalo

BetterMynd is an online therapy program for college students, giving students access to licensed mental health counselors from their computers and mobile devices. BetterMynd received a $75,000 investment from Launch New York in 2020, when founder Cody Semrau moved the business to Buffalo from Rochester.

On BetterMynd's website, Semrau said he was inspired to start BetterMynd by his own struggles with mental health while he was attending college.

"There are too many students struggling on their own, too many students put on counseling center waiting lists, and too many students who drop out of school or take their own lives because they aren’t able to get the help they need," he said.

Big Wheelbarrow

Austin, Texas