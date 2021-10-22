Here's the pitch: 43North finalists ready for action

It's crunch time for the 19 finalists in this year's 43North business plan competition.
On Wednesday, they will make pitches to a panel of judges at Seneca One tower. Ten of them will advance to the main event: finals night on Thursday, at Shea's Buffalo Theatre.
One of those 10 will win the $1 million grand prize, and seven others will win $500,000 each. Two others won't win any prize money.
The 43North competition is returning after a one-year hiatus. In accordance with Shea's rules, everyone who attends must be fully vaccinated.
43North celebrated a breakthrough moment this year when a past grand-prize winner, ACV Auctions, went public. The tech company now has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion.
This year's eight prize winners will be obligated to base their operations in Buffalo for at least one year. But first, they have to impress the judges enough to win.
Here's a look at the finalists:
Akala
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Akala is a college admissions counseling program, providing customized guidance as early as eighth grade. Its goal is to guide students' decision-making through high school, to make them ideal college applicants by the time they graduate.
The startup says it wants to make college counseling services available to all students, not just those from affluent backgrounds, and created a platform blending technology and one-on-one counseling.
The company's name stands for "access, knowledge and achievement leading to admission."
BetterMynd
Buffalo
BetterMynd is an online therapy program for college students, giving students access to licensed mental health counselors from their computers and mobile devices. BetterMynd received a $75,000 investment from Launch New York in 2020, when founder Cody Semrau moved the business to Buffalo from Rochester.
On BetterMynd's website, Semrau said he was inspired to start BetterMynd by his own struggles with mental health while he was attending college.
"There are too many students struggling on their own, too many students put on counseling center waiting lists, and too many students who drop out of school or take their own lives because they aren’t able to get the help they need," he said.
Big Wheelbarrow
Austin, Texas
The startup is a software-as-a-service platform helping food distributors and grocers manage their supply chains. Its goal is to shorten those supply chains and to bring more fresh food to the shelves.
“At the macro-level, stronger regional and local food supply means less dependence on food imported from hundreds to thousands of miles away,” said founder Sam Eder, on TechStars' website. “At the micro-level, giving smaller producers access to new channels means that Big Wheelbarrow makes urban and near urban food production economically viable.”
BotFactory
Long Island City
The startup makes machines that allow for prototyping of printed circuit boards, in minutes instead of weeks.
The founders say their idea was inspired by a college class project, where most of the class failed because they couldn't get circuit boards printed quickly enough.
BotFactory was chosen by the U.S. Air Force to develop a desktop machine, through a $750,000 Small Business Innovation Research Grant.
Cheelcare
Richmond Hill, Ont.
Cheelcare designs and makes mobility devices using robotics, to improve the quality of life and independence of people with physical disabilities.
Eugene Cherny and Dima Paltsev started the company in 2015, after watching family members struggle with mobility equipment that didn't meet modern needs. In July, Cheelcare's Companion power assist system was named "product of the year" by Mobility Management, a business publication and website.
"We’ve now reached a pivotal moment and an investment from 43North, along with the support from the (program), would amplify our growth and radically change the lives of even more people living with physical disabilities," Cherny said.
Flox
London, England
Flox says it brings artificial intelligence to chicken farming, to improve bird welfare and flock performance.
Imtiaz Shams, the CEO, said Flox is transitioning to a U.S. company, "but that's not enough to scale here. To do that, we need contacts and customers here."
Shams said being in Buffalo would position Flox next to Pennsylvania, one of the top chicken and egg-laying states in the country. The prize money would help Flox build out its U.S. operations, and Buffalo "will be a fantastic place to be close to engineers, clients and potential new customers," he said.
Shams said 43North "has a track record helping companies like ACV Auctions go big, and this matters to us because we want to go big."
Infiuss Health
San Jose, Calif.
The startup's platform supports remote research and clinical trials in Africa. Infiuss connects researchers, both in academia and industry, to patients.
Melissa Bime, the CEO, said she was inspired by an experience she and her team had during her master's degree program at Stanford University. It took nine months to reach 40% of the enrollment target in Nigeria for preclinical trials for a low-cost pregnancy monitoring device for low-income settings.
"This made me realize the need for a solution that could speed up the enrollment process," Bime said on WeFunder.
Bime, who is also a registered nurse, won $100,000 as part of the Cartier Women's Initiative Awards in 2018.
Kapitalwise
New York City
Kapitalwise is a platform that helps financial institutions automate their customer engagement.
The startup was co-founded in 2017 by Sajil Koroth and Paul Stamoulis.
"After receiving the same repetitive postal mail to open a bank account that I wasn’t interested in, I realized that there is a huge gap between the way financial institutions understand their customers and their actual needs," Koroth said in an interview posted on Barclays website.
Kapitalwise says its platform analyzes data "from a variety of sources with the goal of identifying customers’ important life events."
Kilter
Madison, Wis.
Kilter, founded by Seth Braddock, is a mobile platform that combines tracking fitness activities with the opportunity to donate to charitable causes, through fundraisers and challenges.
In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal in early 2020, Braddock said his goal was to facilitate $100 million worth of charitable donations by 2024.
Braddock is a Syracuse native who graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in biology.
Laundris Corp.
Manor, Texas
Laundris is an autonomous linen management platform for hotels. Its objective is to allow users to reduce their expenses and operating costs.
In 2020, Laundris founder and CEO Don Ward was named one of Google's 30 U.S. Black Founders to Watch in 2021, and he was part of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund's 2021 cohort.
“This award helps to change the narrative for Black founders," Ward said when he received the recognition. "Outside of the traditional views of being rappers or athletes, this shows that given ample opportunities, we can excel building technologies, products and teams that solve business problems."
43North received about 320 applications for this year's competition, down about 39% from the last time the event was held, in 2019.
Metabob
Mountain View, Calif.
Metabob is an artificial intelligence-enabled tool designed to help debug computer code quickly.
In an online presentation, Massimiliano Genta, the CEO, described debugging as time consuming and "by the far the most tedious aspect" of software development.
Genta is a "serial entrepreneur" and angel investor who is based in Silicon Valley.
NixCode
Kalamazoo, Mich.
NixCode - which just changed its name from Tequity- says its objective is to simplify mobile app development for nontechnical innovators.
Its founder, Sydney Davis, said in an Essence story she worried about the company's prospects after launching it last year as the pandemic hit. Instead, she discovered customers were eager for her firm's services.
“The pandemic forced us all to take a closer look at our relationship with technology and the need for mobile viability,” Davis said.
NixCode, when still called Tequity, won $40,000 in Harlem Capital's More Equity pitch competition, plus $50,000 worth of marketing services.
Ognomy
Williamsville
Ognomy is an app for testing, diagnosing and treating sleep apnea.
The founder and CEO, Dr. Daniel Rifkin, also founded the Sleep Medicine Centers of Western New York in 2002.
Ognomy says it now has 10 states, including New York, where its sleep doctors are licensed to treat sleep apnea.
Ontopical
Calgary, Alberta
The startup's technology helps customers identify contract opportunities and business risks related to policy through governmental bodies.
The founder, Derrick Koenig, summarized his approach on LinkedIn: "Ever wish you could track the conversations captured in council, board, or committee meeting agendas, minutes, or videos without having to read thousands of pages or watch hours of video?"
Prior to Ontopical, Koenig founded an engineering firm that was sold in 2014.
Shearshare
McKinney, Texas
Shearshare is a barbershop and salon booth rental app. The startup was part of the 2020 cohort for the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund.
A Dallas Innovates story compared ShearShare's app to an Airbnb for barbershops and cosmetologists, and said founders Tye and Courtney Caldwell launched the business in 2012 after a stylist asked to rent a chair in their salon.
The startup a year ago announced it had closed $2.3 million in seed funding.
Top Seedz
Buffalo
Top Seedz makes artisan crackers and roasted seeds, made from organic ingredients.
Rebecca Brady, the founder and CEO, started out making roasted seeds and seed crackers at home, and turned it into a business. Top Seedz sells its products through grocery chains, specialty shops and its online store.
A Buffalo magazine feature said founder Rebecca Brady grew up in New Zealand and moved to Buffalo in 2015. She launched Top Seedz in 2017 and won $50,000 in the Ignite Buffalo business competition, which allowed her to ramp up production.
Veritx Corp.
East Aurora
Veritx is a digital commerce marketplace for buying and selling digital and physical assets, and for maintaining maintenance and lease records.
The startup's founder and president, James Regenor, is a retired Air Force colonel.
Veritx, which was founded in 2019, was recently awarded a $2 million contract by the U.S. Air Force.
Verivend
Buffalo
The fintech's secure, cloud-based network is aimed at allowing businesses to pay and get paid quickly.
Verivend just closed on a seed round of investment of over $2.5 million, with investors from Buffalo and from around the country.
Verivend was founded in 2019 and has grown to 10 full-time and five-part time employees, serving customers in a range of industries.
Zealot Interactive
Arlington, Va.
Zealot calls itself a "Peloton for music," featuring augmented streaming video lessons that are paired with optional hardware.
Shaun Masavage, the CEO, describes himself as a mechanical engineer turned entrepreneur.
In an interview with Republic, Masavage described the reactions the Fret Zealot guitar tech product received at the South by Southwest festival: "Some people would just look at the guitars in awe and others would take it and start going crazy."
Matt Glynn