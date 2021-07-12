Here come the brides: Post-covid couples scramble to marry

Gabrielle Mattina put together her 300-person wedding in less than a month – but she wouldn't recommend it.
Originally scheduled for July 2020 but canceled due to Covid, the event had been in limbo for more than a year. Like many other pandemic brides in her situation, she obsessively checked the governor's Twitter account, watching for signs that she could reschedule her wedding and go ahead as originally planned.
Last month, just as Mattina was about to give up for a second time, Cuomo announced things could get back to normal.
The mad scramble to plan a laid-back, tiki-themed wedding was on.
"Nothing was done," she said. "But we were like, well, let's just throw a big party."
Fortunately, she had rebooked a July date at Evangola State Park, where she had planned to have a Covid-restricted outdoor reception last year, and she had let Chiavetta's Barbecue hang on to her deposit just in case. Otherwise, she and fiancé, Jeremy Wells, likely wouldn't have been able to pull it off.
With a year's worth of canceled weddings to make up for and a full slate of them already scheduled for this year, couples are clambering to tie the knot. But with so many of them competing for the same bands, caterers and tuxedo rentals; vendors are getting scarce, inventory is running low and prices are soaring.
As if weddings aren't stressful enough, the pent-up demand is so great that couples are settling for less, going without or spending a fortune to finally get their big day in the books.
One change is that couples are more willing to think beyond the typical Saturday afternoon wedding. They're more open to getting married on Fridays or Sundays if it means they can get the venue they want. At least one bride has even settled for a Wednesday, one wedding planner said.
Alana Adetola Fajemisin, owner of Alana Adetola Arts Photography, has noticed clients booking weddings on off days, during off hours and in off months in order to secure vendors and services that are in such short supply.
"It almost seems as if people have more of an 'I’ll take whatever date I can get' mentality," she said.
Also common are the rush-to-wed events like Mattina's.
"I think people are anxious to celebrate but also fearful that if they don’t just do it, that something else might come along that may prevent them from hosting a celebration with their loved ones," she said.
Syrie Roman, founder of event planning company Social Maven, has been working nonstop. Her clients have doubled compared to 2019, her company is booking into 2023 and she has had to turn away many would-be clients.
"I can't take anybody else this year. It's not that I can't do it, it's that there are no vendors available," she said.
Roman is dealing with things she never thought she would see: She can't find a baker for a cake that she doesn't even need until October. A flower shortage – partly due to California growers switching their crops to cannabis – has caused floral costs to nearly double. She is three chairs short for a party that increased its head count – and the vendor doesn't have any left in that style.
"It's been super hard to have those conversations and get people to understand what I'm talking about," she said. "One groom is super upset that they can't invite 30 more people. It's not that I don't want more people – they won't fit in the tent."
With everyone in the industry so busy, it has been hard to connect with vendors. For the first time, Roman has had to staff her office with three people on weekdays just to keep up with calls and emails, and to double and triple check orders. When she finally gets someone on the phone, she keeps them there until everything is straight.
"The lag in communication is insane because they don't have the bandwidth to do their job and manage their inbox at the same time," she said.
Many couples who canceled weddings last year were offered the opportunity to reschedule their dates but opted to have their refunds returned. One such client canceled everything and moved her wedding to Pittsburgh to avoid New York's restrictions.
"A lot of people that bailed on their venues are really regretting it," Roman said.
Now that post-Covid costs have skyrocketed, the same misconception keeps popping up as couples try to save money: That it will be less expensive to hold an outdoor wedding.
But instead of having a structure like a banquet hall already standing, an outdoor reception requires installing everything from scratch – such as the flooring under the tent, which can cost $13,000 alone. Everything has to be brought in, from trash cans to toilets, and it all has to be paid for.
"Your cost is going to triple," Roman said. "Maybe if you have a barbecue with some of your friends and it's not catered and you buy cans of beer it will be cheaper."