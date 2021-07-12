Here come the brides: Post-covid couples scramble to marry

"I can't take anybody else this year. It's not that I can't do it, it's that there are no vendors available," she said.

Roman is dealing with things she never thought she would see: She can't find a baker for a cake that she doesn't even need until October. A flower shortage – partly due to California growers switching their crops to cannabis – has caused floral costs to nearly double. She is three chairs short for a party that increased its head count – and the vendor doesn't have any left in that style.

"It's been super hard to have those conversations and get people to understand what I'm talking about," she said. "One groom is super upset that they can't invite 30 more people. It's not that I don't want more people – they won't fit in the tent."

With everyone in the industry so busy, it has been hard to connect with vendors. For the first time, Roman has had to staff her office with three people on weekdays just to keep up with calls and emails, and to double and triple check orders. When she finally gets someone on the phone, she keeps them there until everything is straight.

"The lag in communication is insane because they don't have the bandwidth to do their job and manage their inbox at the same time," she said.