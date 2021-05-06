Help wanted: Worker shortage hurts restaurants, retailers as reopening picks up

"The back of the house is not a fit for everybody. It's not like you can just jump in. It's a skill set," Springer said. "But right now we're pretty much taking anybody that can come in and has the basic sense of a line cook."

Former employees have moved on, including one who had been with Ebenezer Ale House for five years. But it's the higher unemployment payments that are the biggest problem, Springer said.

" I feel like there are a lot of people that can work that aren't right now, just due to the fact that we're not getting any applicants," he said.

Coco Bar & Bistro on Main Street is also shorthanded. The restaurant remained shuttered after the last round of state-mandated closures, so its sole dishwasher moved on, and owner Maura Crawford doesn't want to risk infection by bringing in someone new.

"We're not gonna hire a dishwasher for a while because they're not part of our little Covid coven," said Crawford, who also owns Crepe Chalet. "We're just going to try to go as long as we can with our vaccinated pod."

A core crew had been working right along at the Chalet, and everyone who came back when the restaurant reopened last month had been vaccinated.