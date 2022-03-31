Help Wanted: Buffalo CEOs say the region is falling short on hiring

By Matt Glynn
Help still wanted - Buffalo CEOs fall short on hiring
Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute, calls it the "workforce blues."
Put simply, employers struggle to fill job openings – even as they feel upbeat about their growth prospects.
We've heard about this issue constantly since employers started getting back on their feet from the pandemic. And it hasn't really abated after stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits went away last year.
Levy quantified the problems Buffalo Niagara CEOs say they are having with hiring, based on the Siena Institute's survey of 105 CEOs in the Buffalo Niagara region.
The survey found a rising percentage of the local CEOs expect their businesses' profitability to increase this year, and they are planning to invest in their operations.
But amid those positive vibes, there's a persistent dark cloud over hiring. And it's an issue that can undercut businesses' other plans.
"There is a need for trained workers to step in and contribute right away," Levy said.
Thirty nine percent of the Buffalo Niagara CEOs said they expect to increase the size of their workforce this year. But they also concede that finding those workers is tough.
Roughly 3 of every 4 CEOs surveyed said there was an inadequate supply of local workers trained for their employment needs. And 72% said they had difficulty recruiting for open positions. Another 42% said they had trouble retaining workers.
When businesses struggle with hiring, it can impact them in other ways, Levy said.
"In some cases, CEOs told us they had to turn away work," he said. "They couldn't operate with the full depth that they would like to because they simply don't have enough people in order to do that."
What are employers doing about it? The vast majority – 86% – of the CEOs said they had increased wages to recruit workers, and almost 9 of every 10 CEOs said they had boosted wages to retain workers.
Dottie Gallagher, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, said she was surprised that across upstate, even as many as 13% of employers in the survey said there was an ample supply of workers to hire from, given how often Partnership members raise the worker shortage issue.
Heather Briccetti, president and CEO of the Business Council of New York State, believes it will take collaboration by a lot of partners – businesses, government, K-12 schools and higher education – to make it easier for people to acquire the skills they need to get hired.
"That's not four-year degrees all the time," she said. "Sometimes, it's certification programs."
Immigrants to the United States can also help alleviate the worker shortage by boosting the population in the Buffalo Niagara region and across upstate – an area where population growth has lagged the nation, Briccetti said.
"We need immigrants with talent to come in and fill some of the positions that are open," she said.
