Help Wanted: Buffalo CEOs say the region is falling short on hiring

Thirty nine percent of the Buffalo Niagara CEOs said they expect to increase the size of their workforce this year. But they also concede that finding those workers is tough.

Roughly 3 of every 4 CEOs surveyed said there was an inadequate supply of local workers trained for their employment needs. And 72% said they had difficulty recruiting for open positions. Another 42% said they had trouble retaining workers.

When businesses struggle with hiring, it can impact them in other ways, Levy said.

"In some cases, CEOs told us they had to turn away work," he said. "They couldn't operate with the full depth that they would like to because they simply don't have enough people in order to do that."

What are employers doing about it? The vast majority – 86% – of the CEOs said they had increased wages to recruit workers, and almost 9 of every 10 CEOs said they had boosted wages to retain workers.

Dottie Gallagher, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, said she was surprised that across upstate, even as many as 13% of employers in the survey said there was an ample supply of workers to hire from, given how often Partnership members raise the worker shortage issue.