Help still wanted: hiring dominates employers' concerns

Finding and keeping qualified talent is top of mind for employers in the Buffalo Niagara region.

It once again the led the list of employers' foremost concerns in a survey of Buffalo Niagara Partnership members.

“There is no bigger obstacle for Buffalo Niagara employers than attracting and retaining talent at all levels,” said Dottie Gallagher, the Partnership's president and CEO.

“Our community must double down on our efforts to not only attract high-quality talent from outside the region, but upskill or reskill our current workforce to stabilize the labor market, help employers grow, and provide meaningful careers for many Western New Yorkers currently lacking economic opportunity,” she added.

The employers' second-biggest concern was labor costs, stemming from increases in the minimum wage, market-demanded wages and per-employee costs, according to the Partnership. Rounding out their top five concerns were market conditions, taxes and regulations. About 160 people completed the survey, which was conducted in mid September.

The struggle to find and keep workers isn't new. But the issue isn't going away, either.

The region's unemployment rate stood at just 4.1% in August, tying a modern-day low that was set 22 years ago, according to state data.

The push to fill jobs is also visible in the help wanted signs, job fairs and open interviews that are plentiful these days.

Tops Markets is offering bonuses of up to $2,500 for new hires at its distribution center in Lancaster. Cabela's is aiming to add 25 employees at its Cheektowaga store for the holidays. Moog has an "employee referral challenge," in which an existing employee can earn up to $5,000 for successfully referring candidates online for eligible jobs at the manufacturer.

A recent Canisius College economic report said the number of employed residents in the Buffalo area was much closer to that of 2019, even if the number of payroll jobs was still far below the pre-pandemic level.

That same report said the tightness in the local labor market wasn't due to a shrinking population, but rather labor market shifts such as retirements, remote work arrangements and more self-employed people.

The hiring challenge hits home with employers in the Partnership survey. More than three-quarters – 76% – of the companies surveyed said they have unfilled positions, and 77% said they plan to add new employees this year.

Those responses indicate the demand for new hires isn't abating.

The results of the Partnership's member survey also show how the way people work has taken root since the pandemic hit. Long term, 70% of the companies responding said they plan to use remote and hybrid work schedules.

Employers gave a mixed view of the business climate. Only 17% of them felt the state was becoming more business friendly – but that was up from only 7% who felt that way last year.

And 86% said they viewed the region's business climate as favorable, up from 73% a year ago.

Meanwhile, 60% of employers in the survey projected increased revenue next year, which was down from 2021. And, in a sign of the growing wariness over the possibility of a recession, 12% said they planned to delay investment, which was double the percentage of a year ago.

The Partnership survey also asked employers about diversity. Over half of respondents said they struggle to achieve a diverse workforce. That figure was down 7 percentage points over two years.

Curing 'productivity paranoia'

A Microsoft survey analyzed the gap between how well hybrid workers think they're performing, and how managers are seeing things.

Eighty seven percent of employees said they were being productive, while an almost equal number – 85% – of leaders said the move to hybrid work has made it challenging to have confidence that employees are being productive.

"Productivity paranoia risks making hybrid work unsustainable," the WTI Pulse Report said. "Leaders need to pivot from worrying about whether their people are working enough to helping them focus on the work that’s most important."

The survey drew upon responses from 20,000 people in 11 countries.

Hotel hiring

Hotels face extensive hiring challenges, according to an industry survey.

Eighty-seven percent of respondents to an American Hotel and Lodging Association survey said they were experiencing a staffing shortage. Thirty-six percent of them called it a severe shortage. Housekeeping was their greatest hiring need.

What are they doing about it? Most – 81% – have boosted wages, nearly two-thirds are offering more flexible work hours, and a little more than a third have expanded benefits, according to the trade group. The organization has also launched a multichannel ad campaign in 14 cities.

The hotel association said national average hotel wages through June were over $22 per hour, the highest on record.

A conference examined ways to improve food security in Buffalo: The American Food Equity Conference identified programs that will help ease the food insecurity plaguing Buffalo’s East Side and other low-income areas. But they need money to succeed.

A new microbrewery is on tap for the West Side neighborhood near the H.H. Richardson complex.

Plans to turn the former Lion Brewery on Jefferson Avenue into apartments won backing from the Buffalo Planning Board.

A Cleveland auto dealer plans to open a car sales business on the site of the former Parker's Great British Institution business across from the Tesla plant on South Park Avenue.

The deadline for a stadium benefits plan is nearing – with no sign of a final deal in sight.

Pioneer Credit Recovery is cutting 230 jobs in Arcade and Perry because of declines in its student loan collection business.

The president of Oishei Children's Hospital is leaving for a new job.

ImmunityBio is eliminating nearly 40 jobs in Dunkirk as its plans to ramp up operations are paused.

A California plastics maker is planning to turn a former pet supply company facility in Angola into its East Coast distribution center.

Clarence manufacturer Seal & Design is planning to expand its facility, and it is seeking tax breaks from the town's IDA.

For Kaleida, meeting the increased staffing requirements included in its tentative labor agreement with its main unions won't be easy.

1. For kids with autism, a different way of learning: Canisius College's Institute for Autism Research offers a unique social skills intervention that starts with young children, but could improve the quality of life for all autistic people.

2. As Micron picks Syracuse, will Genesee County ever land its own semiconductor win? The Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, pitches its ability to lure workers from both Rochester and Buffalo. But is its location, in an isolated spot in the Town of Alabama, more of a liability than economic development officials think?

3. Will there be enough snowplow drivers this year? Some municipalities say they are short-staffed, and others say they are ready for the winter months.

4. A handful of solar farms proposed for sites across Western New York will be among the biggest in the state, which is pushing to get more electricity from renewable sources.

5. Let's strike! But just for a day or two: It is all part of a shifting strategy by labor unions to pressure employers, while limiting the financial pain work stoppages inflict on workers.

