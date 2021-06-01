Helixintel secures $1.6 million in investment

Helixintel, a Buffalo-based startup that launched last year amid the pandemic, has secured $1.6 million in investment.

The company has attracted investment both locally – such as Launch New York and its investor network – and from out of town.

Helixintel features an online platform that allows businesses such as stores, restaurants and factories track their maintenance needs for equipment like HVAC systems and air compressors. Its software is designed to make it easier for businesses to obtain parts and services, to keep up with their equipment needs.

"This funding that we've raised is to fuel our continued growth," said Peter Burakowski, vice president of strategy and a co-founder.

Helixintel is serving customers in the Buffalo and Washington, D.C./Baltimore area. The company will grow those markets, and build its presence along the East Coast this year.

Helixintel has eight employees, three of whom are based locally. The startup has moved into an incubator at the Center of Excellence for Bioinformatics and Life Sciences.

Matt Glynn

