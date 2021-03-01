Anderson to retire as Highmark and HealthNow affiliation is completed

HealthNow of New York and Highmark Inc. of Pittsburgh have completed their affiliation, and HealthNow's president and CEO, David Anderson, said he will retire at year's end.

The agreement was announced in June 2020. In the months ahead, the organization will be rebranded Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and Highmark BlueShield of Northeastern New York.

“We look forward to bringing our resources, tools and advanced technologies to Western and Northeastern New York,” said Deborah Rice-Johnson, president of Highmark Inc.

“With this affiliation, we begin our path forward to enhance customer and clinician engagement, create better health outcomes, control costs and improve affordability for members in Western and Northeastern New York,” she said.

Anderson will retire at the end of 2021, after more than seven years in his leadership role.

"As the integration of our companies begins, I will plan my departure knowing that we’ve positioned this organization for tremendous success in the years ahead,” Anderson said.