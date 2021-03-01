Anderson to retire as Highmark and HealthNow affiliation is completed

HealthNow of New York and Highmark Inc. of Pittsburgh have completed their affiliation, and HealthNow's president and CEO, David Anderson, said he will retire at year's end.
The agreement was announced in June 2020. In the months ahead, the organization will be rebranded Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and Highmark BlueShield of Northeastern New York.
“We look forward to bringing our resources, tools and advanced technologies to Western and Northeastern New York,” said Deborah Rice-Johnson, president of Highmark Inc.
“With this affiliation, we begin our path forward to enhance customer and clinician engagement, create better health outcomes, control costs and improve affordability for members in Western and Northeastern New York,” she said.
Anderson will retire at the end of 2021, after more than seven years in his leadership role.
"As the integration of our companies begins, I will plan my departure knowing that we’ve positioned this organization for tremendous success in the years ahead,” Anderson said.
“During my tenure, we have always embraced improving health care for everyone we serve, and this affiliation will enable us to accelerate our efforts in improving health care while continuing to focus on our mission to serve the community,” he said.
While Anderson will remain CEO for the rest of the year, Michael Edbauer, HealthNow's executive vice president and chief strategy and growth officer, will be named president of Highmark Western and Northeastern New York. He will be responsible for all Western and Northeastern New York health plan activities.
When HealthNow and Highmark agreed to combine last June, it ended the independence of the local company for the first time since the 1930s but preserved a locally managed mission-driven Blues plan.
Highmark is a $19 billion nonprofit that operates BlueCross and BlueShield plans in Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia, as well as diversified businesses nationwide. It serves 21.7 million people, including through its BCBS plans, and employs nearly 16,000.
State regulators last week gave the affiliation the green light. The approval required that almost no employees of HealthNow can be laid off for the next three years and that the two companies must spend at least $10 million to improve racial and health inequities in the Buffalo and Albany markets.
The newly affiliated organization will have a community-based board of directors, largely consisting of the former HealthNow’s Board members. Anderson is expected to continue as a member of that board in 2022.
Matt Glynn