Health care startup Patient Pattern acquired by Canadian company

A Buffalo health care startup has been acquired by a Canadian company.

Patient Pattern, a care management platform used to improve outcomes and manage the risks of medically-high-needs populations, is now part of PointClickCare, an Ontario-based health care technology platform. The two companies share a similar goal of enabling better care and outcomes for high-needs populations and providing solutions to care teams.

"This gives us a tremendous opportunity to expand and further our missions, which is to improve patient outcomes across the entire health care continuum, especially for those high-needs populations," said Travis Palmquist, senior vice president and general manager of senior care at PointClickCare.

The acquisition is a "good strategic fit" for both companies, said Dr. Steven Buslovich, founder of Patient Pattern.

Buslovich has been building his business in Western New York for the past decade. The company has 23 employees, the majority of whom will stay on with the company post-acquisition, Buslovich said.

"This company that Steve (Buslovich) and his team started in Buffalo, the community should be really proud of something that started there, is growing there and the impact that it's going to have on patient outcomes across potentially millions of very vulnerable and high needs patients and residents," Palmquist said.

Patient Pattern will retain its office in Buffalo and continue to recruit and grow the team with the new resources the company has access to now being part of Point Click Care, Buslovich said. Those resources will allow Buslovich to focus his time and energy on growing and improving his platform, rather than fundraising to keep his startup afloat.

"Now we have a ton of additional help for all the other hats that many of us were wearing, like marketing, human resources and sales, that we don't have to do ourselves anymore," Buslovich said. "That's just a relief, and really allows us to focus on our core principles and interests. That's the most exciting thing for me, personally."

PointClickCare was founded in the mid-1990s and has 2,100 employees across the United States and Canada.

More than 26,000 skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities and home health agencies in the U.S. and Canada use PointClickCare systems, and it is the leading electronic health record provider in Canada, Palmquist said.

A majority of long-term care facilities in Buffalo are PointClickCare customers.

"This is really a great step forward, not only for our organizations, but for health care in general," Palmquist said.

The companies would not disclose terms of the acquisition.

– Natalie Brophy

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH ...

Rural Sourcing (now Sparq)

Then: In 2021, an Atlanta-based software development company called Rural Sourcing opened an office in Buffalo with a goal of hiring 150 people within three years. The company focuses on software development, promoting its services to clients as an alternative to using off-shore providers or expensive on-site consultants.

Now: The company has changed its name to Sparq, but its mission remains the same: To create high-quality software development careers across America, in places where top-tier talent is often overlooked and underused.

This new company name is inspired by the idea that a spark provides light and is the inspiration that kicks things off.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

Moog Inc. is getting $3 million in tax breaks for its planned $77 million expansion in Elma.

A Canadian company is taking the last space in Uniland's first Lackawanna warehouse.

A 400-unit housing development is being proposed across from the River Oaks Golf Club on Grand Island.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing legislation to crack down on illegal cannabis stores.

UB is getting $900,000 in federal funds for a mobile health clinic.

Catholic Health says Lockport Memorial Hospital is on pace to open in September.

Holiday Valley plans $8M in upgrades – if it gets its desired tax break.

Great Lakes Cheese Co. is asking for nearly $4 million in additional sales tax breaks, as construction expenses for their new production plant soar by $121 million.

Community Services for Every1 is teaming up with Rochester-based Edgemere Development to bring affordable and workforce housing to Niagara Falls.

TM Montante Development is seeking to bring a popular Rochester venture called Radio Social to Niagara Falls.

Eastern Niagara Hospital, long marked for closure, has its closing date.

Thousands of National Fuel customers received shut-off notices in billing error.

An auto parts supplier is closing its Buffalo operation in mid-June, costing 66 jobs.

The Hamburg IDA has bought 26 acres for a business park.

Some new office buildings and residential projects are pitched for the suburbs.

ICYMI

Four reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Hadar Borden and Blackstone LaunchPad are elevating entrepreneurism at UB: LaunchPad's mission is to help students become entrepreneurs who can generate ideas and turn them into companies to provide jobs throughout the region, or innovators who can help existing businesses thrive.

2. For Ted's Hot Dogs, finding a quality bun that can handle its signature footlong hot dogs has been a struggle. Now, its owner hopes it has found a lasting solution.

3. When the Buffalo Bills started working with Legends, the sports marketing and consulting firm co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it was just on a limited scale. Now, Legends is playing a key role in important parts of the new Buffalo Bills stadium project.

4. For 50 years, fans have been flocking to Highmark Stadium to watch the Buffalo Bills. But the stadium has never spurred much activity around it, and now Orchard Park officials are looking for ways to change that with a new stadium on the way.

