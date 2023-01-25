Health Wear of WNY acquired by national company

Tonawanda medical linen and garment supplier Health Wear of WNY has been acquired by linen and laundry provider ImageFIRST.

Existing workers will stay on, and the acquisition will create new job opportunities, ImageFIRST said. The company does business nationwide, and this is its second laundry processing plant in the state.

The deal does not include Health Wear's garment rental arm in Endicott, Health Wear Rental, or any Health Wear licensees.

Founded in 2005, Health Wear has primarily serviced healthcare organizations in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. Health Ware owners Anthony Martello and Patrick Fox said the deal was "too good to pass up." Martello and Fox will stay on as managers at the plant.

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pa., and calls itself the largest company of its kind. It was acquired by private equity firm Calera Capital in 2018.