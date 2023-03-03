Health programs at Niagara U, Canisius aim to increase workforce, diversity

Niagara University and Canisius College are bolstering their nursing programs and physician assistant programs to address a shortage of workers and diversity in Western New York health care programs.

Niagara has been expanding its nursing programs to ease a nurse shortage that has worsened since the Covid-19 pandemic – due largely to worker burnout that led to nurses retiring early or changing professions.

The university received a grant to hire a resource officer to work with its nursing and other health care students – as well as workers in the field – on developing skills and tools for reducing on-the-job stress and anxiety leading to burnout.

“Proper self-care practices are crucial for nurses in reducing their stress, renewing their ability to provide compassion and empathy, and improving the quality of care,” said Christine Verni, dean of the college of nursing.

“Our resilience and resource officer will expand efforts to promote well-being by further developing critical thinking skills that make nurses more resilient when presented with stressors in the workplace, classroom and clinical settings as they transition from the structured educational setting to a hospital or other clinical environment,” she said.

The $300,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation will also help enhance academic preparation for new students and improve quality of care across patient lifespans by expanding virtual reality, telemedicine training and other patient-care simulation educational experiences, Verni said.

These on-campus clinical experiences will enable students to develop sound critical thinking and clinical judgment skills, especially when caring for vulnerable patients with complex cases.

Niagara began enhancing the self-care and patient-care training in its nursing program last year, adding virtual reality technology to its health care simulation labs, expanding certification opportunities and adding specialized training such as end-of-life care.

Canisius, meanwhile, is launching an effort to increase diversity in the heath care workforce via scholarships for its physician assistant studies program. The college received a $300,000 Cabrini foundation grant to help fund scholarships to students from diverse backgrounds who pursue PA graduate degrees at Canisius.

Canisius welcomed its first cohort of 30 students to the program in January 2021, and new classes enter the 27-month master’s degree program each spring. The program builds on the college’s pre-medical and general science programs, as well as partnerships with local hospitals and health systems.

The curriculum includes clinical assignments and service learning requirements in underserved communities to provide students with early exposure to vulnerable communities, and the social and medical issues that affect patient care and health outcomes of patients from diverse socioeconomic, religious and cultural backgrounds.

More information about the program can be found at canisius.edu/academics/programs/graduate/physician-assistant-studies.

NCCC nursing students get good grades

Niagara County Community College announced that its nursing student licensing test scores are well above state and national averages for the third year in a row. Its 2022 National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses 2022 scores were 92.5%, and its licensed practical nursing program scores were 100%.

NCCC is among 11 SUNY campuses that will receive a total of $1.4 million in grants from SUNY’s Nursing Emergency Training Fund to expand nursing degree programs in light of a widespread nursing shortage. Gov. Kathy Hochul included the 2023 funding as part of her goal to increase medical programs for health care jobs by 20% by 2027.

And SUNY Erie Community College’s registered nursing program was ranked second best RN program in the state by the website registerednursing.org. The ranking was based on past and present “pass rates” for the NCLX-RN.

The top five RN programs in the ranking were LaGuardia Community College, SUNY ECC’s City Campus RN program, Cayuga Community College, the University at Buffalo and Rockland Community College. ECC’s North Campus RN program came in sixth.

Bengal program is back

A grant from Bank of America has allowed the Small Business Development Center at Buffalo State University to revive its Bengal Entrepreneurship Program for budding entrepreneurs on campus. Formerly called the Student INC.ubator, the program is back after nearly two years of in-person restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two-year, $57,000 Bank of America grant allowed the SBDC to hire a program coordinator and help students pay for travel expenses to a statewide competition. The program brings students interested in starting their own businesses to meet weekly and work on proposals to submit to the annual New York State Business Plan Competition.

The program is hosting weekly meetings from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays in Buckham Hall A107 to teach students about business planning and help them prepare eight-minute pitch presentations for the regional round competition. For questions or more info, call 716-878-4030.

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

A federal agency says Starbucks must rehire some workers it fired in Buffalo and reopen a store it closed.

Buffalo development officials are hoping to pick a developer for the LaSalle Metro station project within a year.

The state is preparing new rules to crack down on price gouging.

A Buffalo Niagara union leader, who raised concerns about construction work going to out-of-town laborers, is dropping his opposition to Buffalo Bills stadium agreements.

An orthopedic surgeon is suing Wyoming County Community Health System and others over the termination of his firm's contract last year.

Yellow Freight is consolidating its Buffalo Niagara truck terminals in a move that is expected to lead to job losses.

A site in the Northland complex once was coveted by two businesses. Now, neither wants it and the search is on for a business that does.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is touting $9 billion in development projects over the last decade for the city.

Uniland Development Co. backed out of its deal to buy The Buffalo News office building.

A series of apartment projects, involving more than 300 units, are moving forward.

Bitwise is getting $80 million in funding for its technology workforce development programs in 10 cities, including Buffalo.

Niagara University and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center are launching a career pathways program that will help students get paying jobs at the hospital.

Community health providers, like Evergreen and Neighborhood Health Center, are concerned about losing a critical funding stream if the state makes changes to its Medicaid pharmacy benefit program.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. hopes to increase the size of its planned new warehouse facility in Lackawanna's Renaissance Commerce Park by at least 25%.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Focusing on health equity in the City of Buffalo: After the traumatic events that hit the area last year, Rev. George F. Nicholas, CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, says now is the time to make it a priority.

2. UB resident doctors and fellows feeling 'overworked and underpaid': The group, which includes 810 residents, fellows and interns at the University at Buffalo, have launched a union campaign.

3. Buffalo Niagara struggles to find – and keep – tech workers: Local companies have plenty of open technology jobs, but can't fill them, as computer science grads from area schools move out of town for work.

4. Inside Brooks-TLC's seven-year push for a new hospital: Now, more than ever, it feels like Brooks-TLC Hospital System's plan for a new hospital in Fredonia is at a critical juncture. Could the long-delayed plan finally be moving forward?

5. Mechatronics, the new, in-demand tech field fueled by ECC and Northland Training Center: Despite ECC’s struggles with declining enrollment, its mechatronics program is thriving and this spring will reach more than 200 graduates in four years.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reachBuffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.