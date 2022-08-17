 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Health insurance rates are going up for WNY small businesses and individuals

  • Updated
  • 0
Highmark (copy)

The entity that includes Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York had sought a 20.5% increase for individuals but the state accepted an increase of 12.8% instead. For small group plans, which cover employers with up to 100 workers, Highmark had requested a 15.3% increase, with the state approving an increase of 10.7%. Rates also are going up at Independent Health and Univera.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Premiums are going up for small group and individual health insurance across the state and in Western New York – but not by nearly as much as insurers had requested.

The state Department of Financial Services on Wednesday announced it had approved health insurers' premium rate increases for 2023, with some tweaks. The state reduced insurers' requested rates by 48% in the individual market and by 52% for small groups, collectively saving the more than 1.1 million New Yorkers enrolled in those plans a total of almost $800 million, the department estimated.

Here's how that shakes out in Western New York:

  • The entity that includes Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York had sought a 20.5% increase for individuals – 6,457 people enrolled in those plans – but the state accepted an increase of 12.8% instead. For small group plans, which cover employers with up to 100 workers, Highmark had requested a 15.3% increase, with the state approving an increase of 10.7%. Highmark has 74,726 members in its small group plan. 
  • Meanwhile, Independent Health requested a 10.2% increase for individuals – 7,641 enrolled – and the state accepted an increase of 6.1%. On the small groups, of which Independent Health lists 26,217 members, the insurer requested a 15.9% increase, but the state approved a 12.9% jump.
  • Excellus Health Plan, which includes Univera Healthcare, had sought 14% increase for individuals – 26,562 enrolled – and the state accepted an increase of 10%. For small group plans, for which Excellus listed 154,316 members, the insurer wanted a 12.9% increase, but the state approved a 9.4% boost.

People are also reading…

The rate adjustments affect people who buy individual commercial health insurance and small employers with 100 or fewer full-time workers, together comprising a small slice of members for the three big local insurers. The rate increases, which do not affect large employers with more than 100 workers, highlight how rising medical costs and inflation are putting upward pressure on premiums.

The state said Wednesday that in-patient hospital stays and drug costs continue to be the primary driver of premium rate increases and also noted that medical claims have increased as New Yorkers catch up on pandemic-delayed medical care.

The New York Health Plan Association, which represents 29 health plans, said the rate requests submitted in May were "reasonable and appropriate."

"Unfortunately, the final approved rates do not fully account for the factors driving underlying health care costs," association President Eric Linzer said. 

Highmark of Western and Northeastern New York, which changed its name from HealthNow New York in 2021 after completing its affiliation with Pittsburgh-based Highmark Inc., reported a $58 million loss on revenue of $3.1 billion last year – its first loss in six years. The insurer grappled with rising costs related to Covid-19, pent-up demand for elective surgeries and sizable information technology expenses related to its affiliation with Highmark.

Highmark spokesperson Kyle Rogers noted that the final 2023 rates for individual and small group plans – about 10% of the insurer's members – reflect rising medical costs and added that the health plan is working with regulators to target the underlying drivers of health insurance premiums.

Independent Health – which also posted a deficit last year, its first since 2015 – said that after a three-year string of nearly flat rate adjustments, the approved premium increases are in line with national and industry trends. The rate adjustments affect 12.3% of Independent Health's membership. 

"Our 2023 rate adjustments reflect the current economic environment, near-record inflation, and the unprecedented impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the region's hospitals, other segments of the health care delivery system, and health plans," said Rich Argentieri, Independent Health's chief sales and marketing officer. 

While premiums will go up, he noted that the insurer was able to keep most copayments and deductibles at current levels and increase benefits for preventive prescriptions for most of its plans.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inside the 'gold rush' to build car washes

Inside the 'gold rush' to build car washes

Calvin Caruso was shocked to receive phone calls recently from larger out-of-state car wash operators inquiring whether he’d be interested in selling his Bubble Boy Car Wash on Transit Road.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Inside the 'gold rush' to build car washes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News