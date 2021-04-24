Heading into the second Covid summer, restaurants use lessons they've learned

To hang onto that segment of business, restaurateurs will have to invest in more efficient or larger kitchens and add staff. But it may be a while before they can afford to do that.

Pushing past roadblocks

Maura Crawford of Coco Bar & Bistro on Main Street likes to think her restaurant would have survived even if her landlord had not allowed her to open her outdoor Crepe Chalet in the driveway.

Either way, the outdoor dining spot became a popular destination throughout the winter and, while it didn't make up for the restaurant's usual sales, the revenue it brought was a "godsend," she said.

Crawford wanted to further build up outdoor space by expanding the footprint of her rear patio to make room for additional customers. She was turned down by the New York State Liquor Authority.

Though the state has allowed restaurants to resume 75% occupancy, her small dining room makes it impossible to fit that many people while maintaining proper social distance. The patio expansion would have allowed her to restore the restaurant's capacity.

Crawford said she has survived "horrible, horrible" situations throughout her career that helped prepare her for the pandemic, and that she would figure out a way to get by without it.

"I've been in the business for 30 years. Experience comes in handy at times like this, when you have to be a survivor and really fight it out," she said.

