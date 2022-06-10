Head of Delaware North restaurant group sees big changes unfolding

Dana Pellicano is taking over Delaware North's restaurant and catering business at a time of big change.

The New Jersey native and New York City resident spent the previous 15 years at Marriott International before joining the Buffalo-based hospitality company to oversee restaurants that stretch from Walt Disney World in Florida to Downtown Disney in California, with catering operations that recently provided food and drink service at the PGA championship.

What are the industry challenges?

Covid changed our lives immeasurably, and one of the ways we experience that is in how we eat. For months, everyone I knew was baking their own sourdough or at least making their own banana bread. I loved that people were experimenting more and getting some joy out of the use of their kitchens.

But now that restaurants have reopened, people are returning for handcrafted cocktails and truly great service experiences. I think that the pendulum has to swing back. Now you’re seeing people willing to spend more for something that’s innovative and thoughtfully prepared. Things they definitely won’t do at home.

What other obstacles is the industry facing?

Costs of goods and inflation – I don’t think any of us can escape that. And then there’s the challenge of getting people back to work in the hospitality industry. It’s a hard business. We’ll have to continue to be the most attractive employer we can be to recruit exceptional talent.

What new industry trends are here to stay?

We all drank a bit more in the panicky days of Covid and are now on a collective detox, but the rise of low- and no-alcohol cocktails has been truly tremendous. There are some terrific brands creating these spirits that go far beyond the traditional “juice and soda” concoction nondrinkers were typically offered in the past.

We can’t underestimate how widespread delivery, grab-and-go and mobile ordering have become. People have gotten comfortable with QR code ordering and fast pickup and delivery times. I don’t think that goes anywhere any time soon.

How will you spend your time in this role, including in Buffalo?

I’m used to living out of suitcases and on planes. Buffalo is home base for Delaware North, so I’ll absolutely be at headquarters often, but it’s also incredibly important that I be with our teams in our biggest markets.

I’m working my way through a list of great Buffalo restaurants and am heartened to see so many of them are packed weeknights when I’m eating out. Still, I’ve noticed that many are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, when I tend to be in the office.

