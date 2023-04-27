Across the country, an increasing number of rural hospitals – faced with shrinking populations, declining births and growing financial losses – are making the decision to no longer deliver babies.

The latest hospital to make that move is in Western New York.

Wyoming County Community Health System, which runs a 62-bed hospital in Warsaw, late Wednesday announced the planned suspension of its maternal/obstetrics program, effective June 1. The health system said it made the decision after "many months of analysis and numerous discussions" with the hospital's board of managers.

CEO David Kobis said the number of births at the hospital had declined for many years, falling to an average of about 160 births a year.

"Maintaining a rural obstetrics program in the area presents quality of care and unsustainable financial challenges for Wyoming County," the health system said in a statement.

"These are extraordinary and unprecedented times in health care that have forced us to make tough decisions," said Kobis, nearly a year into his tenure as CEO. "As we make changes to our services, WCCHS remains committed to ensuring its patients and community receive ready access to high quality care throughout our region by leveraging our community partners."

Warsaw to Batavia

In preparation for the decision, the health system said it reached out to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia to "provide continuity of maternal health/OB services as close to Warsaw and Wyoming County as possible."

UMMC, a Rochester Regional Health facility, is about 25 miles away and "has more than enough obstetrical capacity to assume all of WCCHS' annual deliveries," the health system said.

Further, UMMC has an obstetrics office at 121 S. Main St. in Warsaw that is staffed with five obstetrics and specialist physicians and four midwives. UMMC plans to move that location, where pre- and postnatal care is provided, to the Wyoming County Community Health System main campus later this year.

That office also will expand services to five days a week and add staff to take on additional patients "in the near future," the health system said.

"As a result of these changes, women of all ages from adolescence through pregnancy and menopause will be able to continue to receive obstetrical care close to WCCHS," the health system said. "Pregnant women can also continue their routine checkups and diagnostics in Warsaw, close to home, right up until the time of their delivery."

Patients, of course, can pick whichever provider or hospital they want, though UMMC President Dan Ireland said the Batavia hospital is working with WCCHS to coordinate a smooth transition for those affected.

"United Memorial Medical Center and the entire Rochester Regional Health system is committed to ensuring that the women of Wyoming County and the surrounding communities have ready access to the services that they need," Ireland said.

The Wyoming County health system said obstetrics patients with questions about the transition can call UMMC at 585-786-8940, Ext. 4543.

A loss of access

In addition to the financial constraints, WCCHS said that the biggest reasons behind its decision were the health and well-being of residents and the scarcity of maternal health and pediatric providers.

"Wyoming County is not alone – currently there are hundreds of rural hospitals facing these same challenges both in New York, and across the country," the health system said.

Between 2015 and 2019, at least 89 obstetric units in rural hospitals closed across the country, according to the American Hospital Association.

Of the 72% of U.S. rural community hospitals that reported whether they offered obstetric services in 2020, nearly half – 601 out of 1,292 hospitals – indicated to the association that they did not provide obstetric services.

The topic recently gained national attention via a Feb. 26 report in The New York Times, which reported on the accelerating pace of rural hospitals closing their maternity units and contributing to the growth of "maternity care deserts."

Financial pain

The Wyoming County health system said the move will allow it to "focus on creating stability in times of unprecedented transition in health care."

The health system most recently reported an operating loss for December of $1.3 million, which was higher than the loss reported in November and on pace with October's loss, according to the Jan. 24 board of managers' meeting minutes.

For all of 2022, the system reported a loss of $9 million. It would have been a loss of $16 million, if not for additional funding received from the county, according to the minutes.

"Significant progress has been achieved in lowering monthly operating expenses; however, the operating revenue continues to remain down, particularly related to surgical and ancillary testing volumes," the minutes state.

While inpatient, mental health, gastrointestinal procedures and emergency department volumes were up in 2022 compared to the prior year, business in surgery, clinic, imaging and ancillary testing had a "significant drop," compared to 2021, according to the minutes.

They also note that the health system in December submitted to the Health Department an emergency request for $20 million in Vital Access Provider Assurance Program funding.

The status of that request, which would provide funding support over five years, wasn't immediately known on Wednesday.

In addition to the hospital, Wyoming County Community Health System also runs a 138-bed skilled nursing facility and more than 10 primary and specialty care physician clinics.