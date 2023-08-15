Bills fans can once again have their breakfast tables filled with Josh Allen products.

The fourth iteration of a cereal highlighting the Buffalo Bills star quarterback and raising money for John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital has been released.

Josh’s Jaqs, which bears Allen’s name as part of a new collectible box design, is available locally in Wegmans and Tops Markets and online at PLBSE.com.

The fourth edition of the red and white frosted fruit cereal is the result of a partnership between the Pro Bowl quarterback and Pittsburgh-based PLB Sports & Entertainment, originally the creators of Flutie Flakes.

The two also teamed up last year to launch a line of coffee called JA's 17 Blend Single Service Coffee Pods.

All of Allen’s proceeds from the sale of the cereal will again benefit John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. It has already provided thousands of dollars in donations to the hospital.

Allen has been the face of the hospital since shortly after his arrival in Buffalo in 2018. A wing there opened in honor of his late grandmother Patricia Allen after more than $1 million was raised in her name.

“It’s incredible that we are on the fourth iteration of Josh’s Jaqs,” Allen said in a news release. “The donations from the fans and proceeds from the coffee and cereal has given the doctors and nurses the necessary tools to operate on a very high-level day-in and day-out with the technology they've been able to purchase with some of the funds from the Patricia Allen Fund.”

The fourth edition box includes a red, white, and blue stripe color pattern with a football maze on the back. There’s a QR code that can be scanned to make donations directly to the hospital.

“We’re so grateful to Josh Allen for continuing to keep us as a priority in the partnerships that he does,” said Dr. Stephen Turkovich, president at Oishei Children’s Hospital. “Donations from things like Josh’s Jaqs cereal ensure we have the tools, equipment, programs and training needed to help get kids back to being kids.”

PLBSE also partners with Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs and his brother, Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs.