Hauptman-Woodward investments boost research, recognition

Funding for the cryo-electron microscopy center included a $1.2 million capital grant from Empire State Development and $1 million from the New York Power Authority.

Snell and Bowman said crystallization and the cryo-electron microscope technologies are strong resources together.

"When you have both of these in combination, you are perfectly positioned to really accelerate discoveries to help with many diseases, not just Covid-19," Snell said. "It's tremendously exciting."

Hauptman-Woodward traces its roots to the Medical Foundation of Buffalo, which started in a Delaware Avenue mansion in 1956. The institute later moved to High Street, and then in 2005 to its current home, as an anchor of the Medical Campus. In 1994, the institute was renamed for Herbert Hauptman, who won 1985 Nobel Prize in chemistry, and Helen Woodward Rivas, a co-founder. The institute employs about 40 people.

Snell said the investments in the Crystallization Center and the cryo-electron microscopy center are significant for the institute's future.

"It's a huge step for the institute because it gives us access to technologies that are absolutely cutting edge," he said. "Nobody's doing anything better than this."