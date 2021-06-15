Hauptman-Woodward investments boost research, recognition

The Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute is taking big steps forward in technology, jobs and scientific research.
• The institute was awarded a $5 million federal grant for its Crystallization Center.
• Separately, the institute on Wednesday will celebrate the opening of its $8.1 million cryo-electron microscopy center at its Ellicott Street location. The new facility will be the first in upstate New York with this type of technology.
The investments are expected to increase the institute's capabilities, while reinforcing an asset on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus with a national reputation.
"It fits with our mission so perfectly," said Edward Snell, the institute's president and CEO. "We're interested in innovation, discovery and education."
The $5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health will make Hauptman-Woodward's Crystallization Center a "national resource" for structural biology researchers.
"This kind of ups the game a little bit more to enable us to expand our capabilities, so we can keep providing unique services and expertise that we have and be able to do even more with this new funding," said Sarah Bowman, the center's director.
The Crystallization Center, which opened at the institute in 2000, helps researchers from industry, government, nonprofits and academia. The center's work produces high-detail visualizations of a disease's molecular structure, as part of efforts to treat diseases.
The funding helps the institute's center remain at the cutting edge in research and allow access to scientists all over the country, Bowman said. As part of the grant, the center will be able to conduct outreach to other institutes that lack the expertise that Hauptman-Woodward has. The grant funds will be spent on a combination of personnel, applied resources, instrumentation and outreach.
Rep. Brian Higgins announced the five-year grant for the institute. “This is an incredibly exciting award which seeks to build on the work Hauptman-Woodward has led for over two decades,” the Buffalo Democrat said. “It puts Buffalo at the center of a major job-creating and disease-fighting national investment.”
Meanwhile, the cryo-electron microscopy center is designed to speed up drug discovery and disease treatment using high-powered cryo-electron microscopes. This type of technology was key to determining the first three-dimensional picture of the virus that causes Covid-19, the institute said.
The institute says cryo-electron microscopes use electrons to image individual proteins that are flash-frozen in motion. High-performance computers visualize the proteins.
Scientists and researchers can use the protein structure information they collect to develop life-saving therapeutics more quickly and successfully. This type of technology can accelerate discovery times from what had been decades, in some cases, to months or less, the institute said.
Funding for the cryo-electron microscopy center included a $1.2 million capital grant from Empire State Development and $1 million from the New York Power Authority.
Snell and Bowman said crystallization and the cryo-electron microscope technologies are strong resources together.
"When you have both of these in combination, you are perfectly positioned to really accelerate discoveries to help with many diseases, not just Covid-19," Snell said. "It's tremendously exciting."
Hauptman-Woodward traces its roots to the Medical Foundation of Buffalo, which started in a Delaware Avenue mansion in 1956. The institute later moved to High Street, and then in 2005 to its current home, as an anchor of the Medical Campus. In 1994, the institute was renamed for Herbert Hauptman, who won 1985 Nobel Prize in chemistry, and Helen Woodward Rivas, a co-founder. The institute employs about 40 people.
Snell said the investments in the Crystallization Center and the cryo-electron microscopy center are significant for the institute's future.
"It's a huge step for the institute because it gives us access to technologies that are absolutely cutting edge," he said. "Nobody's doing anything better than this."
It's also a boon for the region, he said. "The research institutes that surround us as well will be making use of this."