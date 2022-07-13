 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Hate did not win': Jefferson Avenue neighborhood prepares for Tops store reopening
'Hate did not win': Jefferson Avenue neighborhood prepares for Tops store reopening

An outdoor memorial to the 10 victims of the Tops mass shooting started as a makeshift shrine within hours of the May 14 attack at the Jefferson Avenue store. But by Tuesday the collection of flowers, photos and stuffed animals was transformed into a tribute garden ahead of the store's reopening Friday.

In the past week, a crew from Northeast Landscaping added a rose garden marked by 10 decorative boulders to the row of signs bearing photos of each victim. It will be part of the memorial at the reopened store.

“There have been a lot of helping hands here,” said Tops Maintenance Manager Tim Bowen. “There will also be something inside the store, but this is sacred to the community, and we want to respect that.”

Neighbors who stopped by Tuesday have been watching with interest as Tops prepares for Friday’s reopening.

Many are looking forward to it, others are bracing themselves and a few aren’t sure if they’ll ever go back.

New hope

A memorial for the victims Tuesday outside the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, which is slated to reopen Friday morning, two months after a racist gunman killed 10 people there.

“A lot of people are afraid and traumatized about what happened here, they’re thinking this is going to keep happening in every Black neighborhood in America,” said Cecil Von Stepp, known as Baba Issa to his community. “But that’s not what God is doing here. There’s always great tragedy before the blessing, and that attack was something to open the eyes of the whole nation in terms of how we are treated as people.”

“It’s unfortunate that it took a tragedy, but look what it did,” he added. “That store is being built up and improved for us, and it should be up to us to support it and keep it up.”

Manuella Culpepper said she has been excited to see Tops renovating a store that she loved.

“It’s a good thing when you can go somewhere and see things and people that are familiar,” she said. “For them to redesign it to help us get over what happened but still remembering those who died, that’s what I want – not to take this store from the community.”

She said she appreciated the addition of more lighting and cameras outside the store, which reassured her the entrance will be monitored “so this won’t happen again.” She also wants to support Tops employees returning to their jobs. “They are so welcoming, and they enjoy their jobs and they went through a lot,” she said.

Liz Walker, who works for The Arc of Erie County, said the group of adults with disabilities she works with will be coming back to Tops for lunch.

“My guys in the neighborhood love this store and they can’t wait to be able to come back and break bread with the people here,” she said. “They love the fried chicken and potato salad, and we get our coffee, and the employees are so friendly and patient with our people with special needs. Tops is really putting their best foot forward and embodying the community.”

Curating the permanent exhibit

Michael Hill of the Langston Hughes Institute arranges flowers at a memorial Tuesday at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, which is slated to reopen Friday morning two months after a racist gunman killed 10 people there.

Michael Hill, a member of the Langston Hughes Institute who helped plan the garden, is organizing an urban art exhibition along Landon and Riley streets starting Friday. The exhibit, titled “An Offering,” will display art from African American artists and local arts organizations July 15 through Sept. 9.

Hill said Tops is working closely with the community on efforts like the exhibit and garden.

“It’s organic,” he said of the memorial. “It has its own energy.”

The community around the Jefferson Avenue Tops saw a lot of love Tuesday, with several events going on as a direct result of the May 14 attack on a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Across the street from Tops, the African Heritage Food Co-op was distributing fresh produce as part of community food assistance efforts that will continue when Tops reopens. A block south, the Buffalo Police Department held its first “Taking It To The Streets” event of the summer.

BPD holds summer outdoor gatherings for communities to meet command staff, see SWAT, K-9 and forensic demos, engage in fitness activities and grab a free hot dog.

“We felt strongly that given what happened here, we wanted to come to this ZIP code for the first one,” said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

Supplying the community

The African-American Food Co-op continues to distribute fresh produce to members of the community at a site across from the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. 

A block north at the Buffalo Urban League Resource Center, the Buffalo Public Schools and several community partners held the first event in the Buffalo Arts for Healing Project, aimed at helping youth and families heal by engaging with the arts.

More than 100 students in grades six through 11 came out to create art with guidance from local artists, enjoy a pizza lunch and share their feelings in the process, said Michele Agosto, director of arts for the Buffalo schools.

Urban League President Thomas Beauford Jr. said the group opened its East Side resource center the Monday after the mass shooting, and will remain there to provide family, workforce and support services in the affected neighborhood.

“I believe part of the community is ready to move forward, and some will need to move through this process slower,” he said. “This community has faced adversity before, although not to this extent, and we are optimistic that we will move forward while investing in ways to honor these individuals that we lost.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said she will be among those supporting Tops’ reopening Friday.

“If we don’t experience tragedy and major challenges in our lives, it’s harder to convince people that we all need to be together,” she said.

David “Bear” Foster, who stopped by Tuesday's food distribution site, said he can’t bring himself to go back to Tops.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable going in there,” he said. “I don’t really feel comfortable going in any market, because you don’t know what people will wake up and feeling like doing. It’s kind of hard to go shopping with your mind going, ‘Who is going to come up in here?’ ”

New parking lot

Workers repave the parking lot Tuesday at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, which is slated to reopen Friday morning, two months after a racist gunman killed 10 people there.

Jeanne LaGall, a volunteer with the African Heritage Food Co-op, had the opposite view. She looked across the street at the newly landscaped memorial and had to go over.

Early Tuesday, the Northeast crew carefully removed hundreds of items left by mourners, mowed the grass, laid a carpet of AstroTurf and re-arranged the display with help from neighbors. LaGall spent about 30 minutes removing dead flowers and tidying trinkets.

She recalled arriving at Tops to buy ice cream May 14 in time to see “the bodies in the parking lot.” She is determined to face her fears when the store opens.

“I have some anxiety about it because I can’t unsee what I saw,” LaGall said.

“But having courage doesn’t mean you’re not scared, it means you go in anyway. Because it’s important to the families that we go in there and we carry the spirit of those 10 people on our shoulders," she said.

"To me, it’s a statement that hate did not win.”

